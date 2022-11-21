U.S. grants $1.1 bln to keep Diablo Canyon nuclear plant open

35 seconds ago
by

Reuters

The Biden administration said on Monday it has approved conditional funding of up to $1.1 billion to prevent the closure of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant near Santa Barbara as part of the national effort to fight climate change.

 

Source: Reuters

The Pacific Gas & Electric plant, which was set to fully shut in 2025, applied for funding in the initial phase of the Department of Energy‘s $6 billion Civil Nuclear Credit program meant to help keep struggling nuclear power reactors open. Diablo is the last nuclear plant in California.

The Biden administration believes nuclear power is critical in curbing climate change and wants to keep plants open ahead of the development of next-generation reactors. President Joe Biden wants to decarbonize the power grid by 2035.

The U.S. nuclear power industry’s 92 reactors generate more than half of the country’s virtually carbon-free electricity. But about a dozen reactors have closed since 2013 in the face of competition from renewable energy and plants that burn plentiful natural gas.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said the grant was a “critical step toward ensuring that our domestic nuclear fleet will continue providing reliable and affordable power to Americans as the nation’s largest source of clean electricity.”

