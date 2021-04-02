U.S. LNG export bonanza reshapes energy map in Asia

Reuters

TOKYO – U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China, Japan and South Korea, the biggest importers of the fuel, have surged to record highs in recent months as the heavily industrialised region recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, Eikon trade data shows.

As with the ramp-up of U.S. oil exports that forced heavyweights like Saudi Arabia to find other buyers, what was dubbed Freedom Gas by the administration of President Donald Trump is also changing global energy flows and quietly gaining a stranglehold on key markets in Asia.

Graphic: US LNG exports to Asia

Such is the speed of growth of imports into Japan, the U.S. is running neck and neck this year with Qatar – a long-term key exporter to Japanese utilities – as a major supplier to the world’s third-largest economy, official data showed this week. That comes despite U.S. LNG being nearly 40% more expensive than Qatar gas on a per heating unit basis.

Graphic: Japan LNG imports from top suppliers