2 hours ago
Biden asks FTC to investigate ‘illegal conduct’ by oil, gas companies as prices surge
3 hours ago
U.S. offshore oil auction begins under court order, shadow of climate deal
4 hours ago
Rosneft says OPEC under-investment could lead to $120 oil in 2022
5 hours ago
U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 2.1 million barrels
22 hours ago
Permian shale output expected to set a record in December
23 hours ago
Oil and gas giants hit back at climate critics, say they’re leaders in energy transition

U.S. offshore oil auction begins under court order, shadow of climate deal

in Carbon Capture / Climate Change / Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Energy News / Offshore   by

Nasdaq

Nov 17  – The Biden administration on Wednesday will auction oil drilling rights to 80 million acres in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico days after joining a global agreement that for the first time targeted fossil fuels as the main driver of global warming.

 

U.S. offshore oil auction begins under court order, shadow of climate deal- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

The sale by the Department of Interior will be the first under President Joe Biden, whose administration paused drilling sales under a promise to end development on federal properties. But Biden lost a court fight to oil-producing states that sued to reinstate the sales.

The administration has appealed and a suit by environmental groups seeking to halt the sale is pending. The U.S. is moving ahead to hold onshore lease auctions in several states early next year.

Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will auction almost all available unleased Gulf of Mexico blocks, 80 million acres, at a live-streamed event on Wednesday morning.

It will be the first opportunity to test the oil and gas industry’s demand for Gulf acreage with energy prices at multi-year highs. U.S. crude futures on Tuesday settled at $80.76 a barrel, up 95% in the last 12 months.

The Trump administration’s final Gulf sale, held last November, generated a modest $121 million in high bids. But oil companies Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L, BP BP.L and Chevron CVX.N are seizing on the higher prices to advance offshore projects.

Despite the court-ordered resumption of auctions, Interior spokesperson Melissa Schwartz said the agency was “conducting a more comprehensive analysis of greenhouse gas impacts from potential oil and gas lease sales than ever before.”

Environmentalists called for Biden to halt the sale via executive order. “Biden has the authority to stop this, but instead he’s casting his lot in with the fossil fuel industry,” said Kristen Monsell, senior attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity.

Ocean conservation group Oceana said the administration should “explore every opportunity to uphold the president’s commitment to protecting our communities, our climate, and our economy from the threat of drilling.”

Tags: , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.