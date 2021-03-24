2 mins ago
14 GOP state attorneys general sue Biden administration over oil and gas leasing moratorium
1 hour ago
Exclusive: Incoming Petrobras CEO says he has no plans to push out executives
2 hours ago
As Europe tightens lockdowns, OPEC+ to keep oil taps tight -sources
3 hours ago
U.S. oil activity jumps as executives remain wary of OPEC, Biden – survey
4 hours ago
Saudi Aramco sends request to banks for pipeline deal financing – sources
6 hours ago
U.S.’s Blinken warned Germany’s Maas about Nord Stream 2 sanctions

U.S. oil activity jumps as executives remain wary of OPEC, Biden – survey

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Energy News / Exploration and Production (E&P) / OPEC / Regulatory   by

Reuters

Activity and spending in U.S. oil fields is soaring this year as the industry recovers from 2020 pandemic-driven oil price crash, according to optimistic-but-wary energy company executives polled by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas in a survey released on Wednesday.

U.S. oil activity jumps as executives remain wary of OPEC, Biden - survey- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

While improved oil prices have boosted expectations for 2021, executives are cautious about the potential for Biden administration oil and gas policy changes or the threat that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and partners could easily return oil to the global market.

“While the price increases have been welcome news, OPEC+ is a sword of Damocles: if U.S. operators raise capital expenditures, OPEC+ will open its taps and flood the market,” one executive said. “There is a tense detente currently.”

More than half of executives said they were not hiring more workers and were concerned about the Biden administration.

“I believe that it is their goal to effectively shut down our industry, and they will pursue that end with great energy,” one executive said.

Survey respondents expect U.S. oil price of $61 per barrel by year-end, around the same level where oil traded on Wednesday. [O/R]

Companies reported a break-even price $50 per barrel, $1 higher than last year, to drill in the Permian Basin, the top U.S. shale field.

Tags: , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.