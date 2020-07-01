4 hours ago
Appalachian Gas Deals Buoy Sinking M&A
5 hours ago
Saudi Aramco CEO says the ‘worst is behind us’ for oil markets
7 hours ago
PGE program will transform hundreds of homes into a virtual power plant
14 hours ago
Sanchez Energy Successfully Completes Financial Restructuring; Emerges as Mesquite Energy, Inc.
14 hours ago
Foresight Announces Implementation of Reorganization Plan
16 hours ago
Lilis Energy Receives Delisting Notice From NYSE American Transitions to OTC Pink Marketplace

U.S. oil M&A activity rises in second quarter on Appalachian gas deals: Enverus

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Energy News / Natural Gas News / Regulatory   by

Reuters

Dealmaking activity in the U.S. oil patch improved in the second quarter, after a subdued start to the year, helped by deals targeting assets in the gas-rich Appalachian region, according to data from oil and gas analytics firm Enverus.

U.S. oil M&A activity rises in second quarter on Appalachian gas deals: Enverus- oil and gas 360

Source: NPR

 

U.S. gas prices recovered in the last three months as a drop in oil output to counter a collapse in crude prices due to the coronavirus crisis and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia helped drain excess supply of natural gas, a by-product of crude production.

Enverus data showed that deals made by oil and gas producers forked up to $2.6 billion in the second quarter, up from $770 million recorded in the first quarter.

The jump was mainly driven by acquisitions of assets in Appalachia, a region including West Virginia and parts of Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

“With the uncertainty around oil, the limited buyers largely targeted low-cost natural gas assets during Q2,” said Andrew Dittmar, an M&A analyst at Enverus.

Shell’s sale of its Appalachia shale gas assets for $541 million to National Fuel Gas and Antero Resources’ sale of some of its royalty income from its assets in the region for $402 million were among the largest deals.

 

Tags: , , , , ,
Legal Notice