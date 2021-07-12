26 mins ago
We’re Back! Preliminary list of participating companies posted for EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference
1 hour ago
Dominion Energy, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathway Energy terminate Questar Pipeline sale
2 hours ago
Column: Hedge funds took profits as U.S. oil price hit highest in more than six-years
3 hours ago
Chart of the Week: Rig Count and Stock Price
3 hours ago
Analysis: Big Oil keeps brakes on spending even with crude rally windfall
4 hours ago
Column: Supply struggles, not just demand, are fuelling LNG’s price surge

U.S. oil mergers surge as energy, share prices recover from pandemic

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Energy News / Mergers & Acquisitions / Mergers, Acquisitions & Divestitures   by

Reuters

HOUSTON – U.S. oil and gas mergers surged last quarter with the most $1 billion plus combinations since 2014, according to data released on Monday, as rising energy and share prices led to larger oilpatch deals.

U.S. oil mergers surge as energy, share prices recover from pandemic- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

Producer are consolidating in U.S. shale as oil and natural gas prices recover from last year’s pandemic swoon and this month traded at multi-year highs. Smaller producers also are snapping up unwanted properties in a bet on continued demand for oil and gas while some big oil companies shift their acquisition emphasis to renewables.

Total value of the 40 reported deals last quarter was $33 billion, estimated energy data provider Enverus Inc, up from $44.5 billion for all of last year.

The quarter’s seven $1 billion plus deals were mostly in Texas and Colorado oilfields but a fifth of the total value was spend on natural gas properties in the U.S. east, said Andrew Dittmar, Enverus’ senior M&A analyst.

BIG GAS MERGERS

Natural gas shot into the spotlight with U.S. prices rising 40% this year, helping spark Southwestern Energy’s $2.7 billion acquisition of Indigo Natural Resources and EQT Corp’s $2.9 billion deal for northeast gas producer Alta Resources.

“There is still a lot of activity out there,” said Dittmar, citing recovering share prices and the number of private-equity backed firms looking to sell. “Public companies are not done consolidating” smaller, closely-held producers, he said.

“If commodity prices stay strong, we’ll see a fairly active rest of the year,” Dittmar said.

A number of top oil companies including Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, and Occidental Petroleum are considering or have put U.S. oil properties on the market due to rising buyer interest.

CABOT-CIMAREX TOPS LIST

Top deals by price last quarter were Cabot Oil and Gas’s $7.4 billion combination with Cimarex Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources’ $6.4 billion acquisition of closely held DoublePoint Energy, both for assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico.

KKR & Co’s Independence Energy merged with Contango Oil & Gas, a deal that valued the pair at $5.7 billion, including debt, and will become a platform to acquire other producers.

Tags: , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.