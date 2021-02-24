47 seconds ago
U.S. public power/natgas groups urge Biden to cap prices in last week’s freeze
2 hours ago
Cheniere expects gradual rise in LNG demand with COVID-19 vaccine rollout
3 hours ago
Oil rises despite surprise U.S. stock build weighs
3 hours ago
U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 1.3 million barrels
21 hours ago
In person and virtual registration is Open for EnerCom Dallas The Energy Investment and ESG Conference, April 6-7, 2021
21 hours ago
BofA hikes 2021 Brent price view by $10/bbl on strong oil balances

U.S. public power/natgas groups urge Biden to cap prices in last week’s freeze

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Energy News / Natural Gas News / Power Generation   by

Reuters

Trade groups representing U.S. public power and natural gas companies urged President Joe Biden to declare a gas emergency for last week’s extreme weather and authorize the secretary of energy to cap the price of gas.

U.S. public power/natgas groups urge Biden to cap prices in last week's freeze-oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

In a Feb. 19 letter to Biden, the American Public Power Association (APPA) and the American Public Gas Association (APGA) said the recent cold weather in the Midwest and Texas boosted demand for electricity at the same time power generation was constrained due to freezing gas wells and pipelines.

Officials at APPA, APGA and the U.S Department of Energy were not immediately available for comment on whether the administration could or would retroactively change gas prices.

That forced utilities and other energy suppliers to pay billions of dollars to buy gas and power for their customers. In addition to heating homes and businesses, gas also powers much of the power generation in Texas and other states affected by the freeze.

Gas prices, which usually trade around $3 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), rocketed to over $300 per mmBtu at some hubs, while power prices, which usually trade around $25 per megawatt hour in Texas, soared to over $10,000 at times.

One public-owned power plant spent $78 million for four days of gas supply, the groups said, noting the fuel for that plant cost only $18 million for all of 2020.

“If no relief is provided, these staggering costs will ultimately have to be borne by utility customers,” the groups said.

Tags: , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.