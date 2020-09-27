U.S. Shale Producer Devon in Talks to Acquire Peer WPX

360 News Wire

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. shale producer Devon Energy Corp is in talks to acquire rival WPX Energy Inc in an all-stock transaction that would create a company worth around $6 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

The deal talks show how consolidation in the oil and gas industry is picking up, as low energy prices drive some independent producers to seek scale through mergers. In July, Noble Energy Inc agreed to be acquired by Chevron Corp for $5 billion in stock.

The deal, which would value Tulsa, Oklahoma-based WPX at a small premium to its current share price, could be announced as soon as next week, according to one of the sources.

The sources, who requested anonymity to discuss the private talks, cautioned that an agreement was not guaranteed.

Devon and WPX did not immediately respond to requests for comment.