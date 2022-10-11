U.S. shale producer EOG pays $847 mln to settle third-quarter hedges

11 hours ago
Shale oil and gas producer EOG Resources Inc paid $847 million during the third quarter to settle wrong-way bets on energy prices, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

 

FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. oil and gas company EOG Resources is seen in its office in Chongqing, China December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Chen Aizhu

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent energy prices soaring since February, although they cooled off from decade highs towards the end of September.

U.S. crude oil averaged roughly $91.65 a barrel in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, below the $108 average in the second quarter. Natural gas prices remained strong, however, with an average of near $8 per million British Thermal Units (mmBTU) in the third quarter compared with around $7.60 in the second.

To protect themselves from volatility, oil and gas producers often enter ‘hedging contracts’ which guarantee sales at a fixed price in the future. Producers who lock in sales at lower prices or purchases at higher than current prices, lose to settle the differences.

