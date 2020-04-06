U.S. stocks open with major gains; oil prices fall

April 6 (UPI) --

U.S. stocks opened the week with substantial gains after the opening bell Monday, as world oil prices fell further as a result of an ongoing dispute between OPEC and Russia.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average leaped more than 900 points within the first 30 minutes of trading on Wall Street. The S&P 500 was up more than 100 points and the Nasdaq climbed almost 300 points.

The Dow finished last week with a loss of 388 points Friday.

Earlier Monday, oil prices fell again as Russia and Saudi Arabia negotiate reducing production to stabilize the market.

The price of Brent crude fell below $33 per barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped to about $27 after initially losing 9 percent.

Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev said Monday that Moscow and Saudi Arabia were very close to a deal to cut production.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a teleconference between OPEC-Plus and Russia was postponed until Thursday for technical reasons.

Peskov also indicated that OPEC and Russia would like to get the United States to participate in the output reduction.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened tariffs against Saudi Arabia and Russia if they don't reach a deal soon.