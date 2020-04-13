U.S. stocks slide to open trading week on Wall Street

April 13 (UPI) --

U.S. stocks opened the week Monday with a slide, coming off the S&P 500's best single-week performance in decades.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 430 points by 10:30 a.m. EDT. The S&P 500 was down more than 40 points and the Nasdaq had dropped about 70 points.

The Dow gained almost 300 points last Thursday to close an abbreviated week on Wall Street. The markets were closed Friday for the Easter holiday. The S&P 500 gained 12 percent last week in its best single-week gain since 1974.

Oil prices were up Monday following a deal Sunday between OPEC, Russia and other producing nations to cut worldwide production by 10 percent. Oil prices have plummeted in recent weeks due to less demand brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

West Texas Intermediate was at near $23 per barrel and Brent crude was just above $31 per barrel, a gain of around 50 cents each.

West Texas Intermediate fell by about 20 percent last week and Brent crude lost nearly 8 percent.

Under Sunday's deal, production cuts will begin May 1 and last through June. They will then cut production to 8 million barrels a day through the end of 2020 and 6 million barrels from January through April 2022.

Some analysts question the deal's impact on immediate oil prices, as it took the oil producers weeks to finalize the agreement.