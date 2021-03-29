Ubiterra enhances the future of geosteering with ZoneVu Completions module and live notifications™

ZoneVu® Version 6.0 Released

Denver, Colorado – March 25, 2021 – Oil and gas cloud software company, Ubiterra, today announces the release of ZoneVu version 6. ZoneVu, the company’s market-leading geosteering platform, is doing what has never been done: allowing asset teams to drill wells together from a browser, in real-time, with live 3D seismic, and automatically updating drilling data.