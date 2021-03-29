38 mins ago
Union urges shareholders to vote against Marathon exec pay: letter
2 hours ago
Biden targets big offshore wind energy expansion to fight climate change
3 hours ago
Exxon, Chevron take a slow walk on the path to U.S. shale recovery
4 hours ago
Ubiterra enhances the future of geosteering with ZoneVu Completions module and live notifications™
4 hours ago
Oil falls as traffic in Suez Canal resumes
3 days ago
Schedule for EnerCom Dallas is Posted – Come Join Us!

Ubiterra enhances the future of geosteering with ZoneVu Completions module and live notifications™

Oil and Gas 360

ZoneVu® Version 6.0 Released

Denver, Colorado – March 25, 2021 – Oil and gas cloud software company, Ubiterra, today announces the release of ZoneVu version 6.  ZoneVu, the company’s market-leading geosteering platform, is doing what has never been done: allowing asset teams to drill wells together from a browser, in real-time, with live 3D seismic, and automatically updating drilling data.Ubiterra enhances the future of geosteering with ZoneVu Completions module and live notifications™-oil and gas 360

