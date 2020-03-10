March 10, 2020 - 10:23 AM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

UGL Ltd - 2020 Strategic SWOT Analysis Review Including Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities & Threats - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "UGL Ltd - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review" swot analysis has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. UGL Ltd - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review provides a comprehensive insight into the company's history, corporate strategy, business structure and operations. The report contains a detailed SWOT analysis, information on the company's key employees, key competitors and major products and services. This up-to-the-minute company report will help you to formulate strategies to drive your business by enabling you to understand your partners, customers and competitors better. Scope Business description - A detailed description of the company's operations and business divisions.

Important locations and subsidiaries - A list of key locations and subsidiaries of the company, including contact details. Highlights UGL Ltd (UGL), a subsidiary of CIMIC Group Limited, is a construction and engineering company. It offers a wide range of services, including engineering, construction, fabrication, manufacturing, commissioning, operations, maintenance, supply chain and technical services, decommissioning and asset management. The company also offers overhaul, project delivery, logistics, security, implementation, and refurbishments and upgrades and other services. It serves to rail, transport and technology systems, power, water, oil and gas, chemical, and defense sectors. The company carries out its operations through its subsidiaries and offices spread across Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore. UGL is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. Reasons to Buy Gain key insights into the company for academic or business research purposes. Key elements such as SWOT analysis and corporate strategy are incorporated in the profile to assist your academic or business research needs.

Broadspectrum (Australia) Pty Ltd For more information about this swot analysis visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cc6kuh View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005659/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





