UGL Ltd - 2020 Strategic SWOT Analysis Review Including Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities & Threats - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "UGL Ltd - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review" swot analysis has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
UGL Ltd - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review provides a comprehensive insight into the company's history, corporate strategy, business structure and operations. The report contains a detailed SWOT analysis, information on the company's key employees, key competitors and major products and services.
This up-to-the-minute company report will help you to formulate strategies to drive your business by enabling you to understand your partners, customers and competitors better.
Scope
-
Business description - A detailed description of the company's operations and business divisions.
-
Corporate strategy - Summarization of the company's business strategy.
-
SWOT analysis - A detailed analysis of the company's strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.
-
Company history - Progression of key events associated with the company.
-
Major products and services - A list of major products, services and brands of the company.
-
Key competitors - A list of key competitors to the company.
-
Key employees - A list of the key executives of the company.
-
Executive biographies - A brief summary of the executives' employment history.
-
Key operational heads - A list of personnel heading key departments/functions.
-
Important locations and subsidiaries - A list of key locations and subsidiaries of the company, including contact details.
Highlights
UGL Ltd (UGL), a subsidiary of CIMIC Group Limited, is a construction and engineering company. It offers a wide range of services, including engineering, construction, fabrication, manufacturing, commissioning, operations, maintenance, supply chain and technical services, decommissioning and asset management. The company also offers overhaul, project delivery, logistics, security, implementation, and refurbishments and upgrades and other services. It serves to rail, transport and technology systems, power, water, oil and gas, chemical, and defense sectors. The company carries out its operations through its subsidiaries and offices spread across Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore. UGL is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.
Reasons to Buy
-
Gain key insights into the company for academic or business research purposes. Key elements such as SWOT analysis and corporate strategy are incorporated in the profile to assist your academic or business research needs.
-
Identify potential customers and suppliers with this report's analysis of the company's business structure, operations, major products and services and business strategy.
-
Understand and respond to your competitors' business structure and strategies with detailed SWOT analysis. In this, the company's core strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats are analyzed, providing you with an up to date objective view of the company.
-
Examine potential investment and acquisition targets with this report's detailed insight into the company's strategic, business and operational performance.
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1 - About the Company
-
UGL Ltd - Key Facts
-
UGL Ltd - Key Employees
-
UGL Ltd - Key Employee Biographies
-
UGL Ltd - Major Products and Services
-
UGL Ltd - History
-
UGL Ltd - Locations And Subsidiaries
-
Head Office
-
Other Locations & Subsidiaries
-
Joint Venture
Section 2 - Company Analysis
-
Company Overview
-
UGL Ltd - Business Description
-
UGL Ltd - SWOT Analysis
-
SWOT Analysis - Overview
-
UGL Ltd - Strengths
-
UGL Ltd - Weaknesses
-
UGL Ltd - Opportunities
-
UGL Ltd - Threats
-
UGL Ltd - Key Competitors
-
UGL Ltd, Recent Deals Summary
Section 3 - Company's Recent Developments
-
Feb 12, 2020: UGL to supply oil and gas maintenance services for Australian projects
-
Feb 11, 2020: CIMIC Group's UGL secures $450 million in oil and gas maintenance sector
-
Jan 22, 2020: UGL to provide project maintenance services for WA mining companies
-
Aug 08, 2019: UGL wins $260m in new rail and mining services contracts
-
Mar 15, 2019: CIMIC's UGL secures $190m Karratha Gas Plant contract
-
Mar 15, 2019: UGL secures $190M Karratha Gas Plant contract
-
Jan 18, 2019: UGL wins contracts to provide maintenance services
Section 4 - Appendix
-
Methodology
-
About the Publisher
-
Contact Us
-
Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
-
WorleyParsons Ltd
-
Spotless Group Ltd
-
Monadelphous Group Ltd
-
Fluor Corp
-
Downer EDI Ltd
-
Clough Ltd
-
Cardno Ltd
-
Broadspectrum (Australia) Pty Ltd
For more information about this swot analysis visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cc6kuh
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005659/en/
Copyright Business Wire 2020
Source: Business Wire
(March 10, 2020 - 10:23 AM EDT)
News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com