Ulteig Acquires Pacific Power Engineers, Inc.

FARGO, N.D., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulteig, a leading provider of comprehensive engineering/design, program management and technical and field services, has acquired Pacific Power Engineers (PPE), a Sacramento, CA, power systems engineering firm that offers expertise in electrical engineering and project management to government, utility, military and privately-owned companies.

"PPE's talented professionals and their extensive knowledge of the California power market will create new opportunities for us as we expand our geographic footprint and enhance our capacity to serve more clients," said Doug Jaeger, President and CEO at Ulteig. "We have had multiple years of impressive growth through the execution of our strategic plan, and this acquisition aligns with our plans to continue on that trajectory."

In addition to project management capabilities, PPE provides a full portfolio of electrical engineering services, including protection & control engineering/design, relay settings studies and NERC (North American Electric Reliability Corporation) compliance analysis. PPE specializes in supporting interconnection to the grid within CAISO (California Independent System Operator), a nonprofit organization that oversees the state's bulk electric power system.

"Ulteig is an excellent cultural fit for us," said PPE President Derek Stewart. "Their core values align well with our cultural beliefs. We are particularly excited that our team will be able to leverage Ulteig's strong reputation and substantial operational capacity to extend more services to clients throughout the western states."

PPE will be integrated into Ulteig's organizational structure and will operate under the Ulteig name. PPE's Sacramento office will provide Ulteig a local presence to further develop this geographic market. Ulteig fully expects the acquisition to have a positive impact on its employee-owner shareholders through increased earnings and incremental growth.

About Pacific Power Engineers, Inc.

Pacific Power Engineers, Inc., was formed by professional engineers and offers years of experience working with government, utilities, military and private enterprises. Its skilled technical staff provides a range of services, including substation protection & control, electrical studies, CAISO revenue metering checkout and project management.

About Ulteig

An employee-owned company, Ulteig delivers comprehensive engineering/design, program management and technical and field services that strengthen infrastructure vital to everyday life. Ulteig connects people and resources to develop compelling, integrated solutions across multiple Lifeline Sectors®, including power, renewables, transportation and water. Ulteig's footprint spans the country and leverages its expertise with a wide range of public and private clients.

