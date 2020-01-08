UniFirst Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2020
WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) (the “Company”) today reported results for its first quarter ended November 30, 2019 as compared to the corresponding period in the prior fiscal year:
Q1 2020 Financial Highlights
Consolidated revenues for the first quarter increased 6.1% to $465.4 million.
Operating income was $60.1 million, an increase of 19.2%.
The effective tax rate for the quarter decreased to 22.1% from 26.2%.
Net income in the quarter increased to $48.2 million from $38.3 million, or 25.9%.
Diluted earnings per share increased to $2.52 from $1.99, or 26.6%.
Steven Sintros, UniFirst President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased with the results of our first quarter which showed solid top and bottom line growth. As always, I would like to thank our thousands of employee Team Partners for their efforts as we continue to strive for profitable growth while providing the highest quality service to our customers.”
Segment Reporting Highlights
Core Laundry Operations
Revenues for the quarter increased 6.6% to $416.3 million.
Organic growth, which excludes the effect of acquisitions as well as fluctuations in the Canadian dollar, was 6.0% and benefited by approximately 0.7% from the impact of certain revenue adjustments related to reserves as well as the timing of revenues around the Thanksgiving holiday.
Operating margin increased to 12.9% from 11.5%. This increase was primarily due to lower energy, selling payroll and depreciation and amortization as a percentage of revenues as well as the effect of the revenue adjustments discussed above. In addition, several other costs trended favorably as a percentage of revenues due to the strong revenue growth in the quarter. These benefits were partially offset by an unfavorable comparison with prior year due to a $3.0 million pre-tax gain ($0.11 per diluted share) from the settlement of environmental litigation recognized in the first quarter of 2019.
Specialty Garments
Revenues for the quarter were $33.4 million, a decrease of 3.0%. This decrease was primarily due to decreased outage activity in the US and Canadian nuclear operations which was partially offset by strong growth in the cleanroom operations.
Operating margin increased to 14.6% from 13.0%. This increase was primarily due to lower merchandise and production payroll costs as a percentage of revenues partially offset by higher casualty claims expense as a percentage of revenues.
Specialty Garments consists of nuclear decontamination and cleanroom operations and its results can vary significantly due to seasonality and the timing of reactor outages and projects.
Capital Allocation
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $356.6 million as of November 30, 2019.
The Company had no long-term debt outstanding as of November 30, 2019.
Under its previously announced stock repurchase program, the Company repurchased 50,600 shares of common stock for a total of $10.0 million during its first fiscal quarter of 2020.
Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted decreased 0.9% to 19.1 million shares.
Financial Outlook
Mr. Sintros continued, “At this time, we believe that our revenues for fiscal 2020 will be between $1.860 billion and $1.872 billion and full year diluted earnings per share to be between $7.60 and $7.92. We have reduced the high end of our previously provided revenue outlook partially due to reduced business activity and wearer levels in the energy dependent markets that we service. This guidance does not assume any significant further deterioration in the energy sector or the overall economy. As a reminder, our fiscal 2020 will contain one less week compared to fiscal 2019.”
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Thirteen weeks ended November 30, 2019
Thirteen weeks ended November 24, 2018
Revenues
$
465,398
$
438,550
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenues (1)
289,316
277,049
Selling and administrative expenses (1)
90,528
85,959
Depreciation and amortization
25,459
25,116
Total operating expenses
405,303
388,124
Operating income
60,095
50,426
Other (income) expense:
Interest income, net
(2,361
)
(1,705
)
Other expense, net
528
172
Total other income, net
(1,833
)
(1,533
)
Income before income taxes
61,928
51,959
Provision for income taxes
13,686
13,639
Net income
$
48,242
$
38,320
Income per share – Basic:
Common Stock
$
2.65
$
2.08
Class B Common Stock
$
2.12
$
1.67
Income per share – Diluted:
Common Stock
$
2.52
$
1.99
Income allocated to – Basic:
Common Stock
$
40,526
$
32,137
Class B Common Stock
$
7,716
$
6,183
Income allocated to – Diluted:
Common Stock
$
48,242
$
38,320
Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic:
Common Stock
15,308
15,432
Class B Common Stock
3,643
3,710
Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted:
Common Stock
19,123
19,302
(1) Exclusive of depreciation on the Company’s property, plant and equipment and amortization on its intangible assets.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
November 30, 2019
August 31, 2019
Assets
Current assets:
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
$
356,588
$
385,341
Receivables, net
217,884
203,457
Inventories
99,794
100,916
Rental merchandise in service
184,889
184,318
Prepaid taxes
7,465
4,060
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
35,837
35,699
Total current assets
902,457
913,791
Property, plant and equipment, net
574,394
574,509
Goodwill
424,545
401,178
Customer contracts and other intangible assets, net
87,512
72,720
Deferred income taxes
474
448
Operating lease, right-of-use assets, net
47,739
—
Other assets
86,464
84,674
$
2,123,585
$
2,047,320
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
71,416
$
77,918
Accrued liabilities
114,203
111,721
Accrued taxes
—
205
Operating lease liabilities, current
12,013
—
Total current liabilities
197,632
189,844
Long-term liabilities:
Accrued liabilities
117,363
117,074
Accrued and deferred income taxes
98,963
99,172
Operating lease liabilities
33,619
—
Total liabilities
447,577
406,090
Shareholders’ equity:
Common Stock
1,530
1,533
Class B Common Stock
364
364
Capital surplus
84,749
84,946
Retained earnings
1,622,069
1,588,075
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(32,704
)
(33,688
)
Total shareholders’ equity
1,676,008
1,641,230
$
2,123,585
$
2,047,320
Detail of Operating Results (Unaudited)
Revenues
(In thousands, except percentages)
Thirteen weeks ended November 30, 2019
Thirteen weeks ended November 24, 2018
Dollar Change
Percent Change
Core Laundry Operations
$
416,298
$
390,477
$
25,821
6.6
%
Specialty Garments
33,402
34,448
(1,046
)
(3.0
)%
First Aid
15,698
13,625
2,073
15.2
%
Consolidated total
$
465,398
$
438,550
$
26,848
6.1
%
Operating Income
(In thousands, except percentages)
Thirteen weeks ended November 30, 2019
Thirteen weeks ended November 24, 2018
Dollar Change
Percent Change
Core Laundry Operations
$
53,808
$
44,782
$
9,026
20.2
%
Specialty Garments
4,879
4,470
409
9.1
%
First Aid
1,408
1,174
234
19.9
%
Consolidated total
$
60,095
$
50,426
$
9,669
19.2
%
Operating Margin
Thirteen weeks ended November 30, 2019
Thirteen weeks ended November 24, 2018
Core Laundry Operations
12.9
%
11.5
%
Specialty Garments
14.6
%
13.0
%
First Aid
9.0
%
8.6
%
Consolidated total
12.9
%
11.5
%
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Thirteen weeks ended November 30, 2019
Thirteen weeks ended November 24, 2018
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
48,242
$
38,320
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
25,459
25,116
Amortization of deferred financing costs
28
28
Share-based compensation
1,575
1,182
Accretion on environmental contingencies
134
189
Accretion on asset retirement obligations
232
220
Deferred income taxes
245
(497
)
Other
5
(19
)
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Receivables, less reserves
(12,771
)
(12,165
)
Inventories
1,195
(1,061
)
Rental merchandise in service
1,370
(4,513
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets
(2,074
)
(6,884
)
Accounts payable
(5,031
)
(1,264
)
Accrued liabilities
(2,678
)
(19,651
)
Prepaid and accrued income taxes
(3,497
)
13,256
Net cash provided by operating activities
52,434
32,257
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(39,286
)
—
Capital expenditures, including capitalization of software costs
(28,975
)
(23,285
)
Proceeds from sale of assets
61
90
Other
—
33
Net cash used in investing activities
(68,200
)
(23,162
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of share-based awards
74
—
Taxes withheld and paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(1,570
)
(140
)
Repurchase of Common Stock
(9,973
)
—
Payment of cash dividends
(2,056
)
(2,070
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(13,525
)
(2,210
)
Effect of exchange rate changes
538
(861
)
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
(28,753
)
6,024
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at beginning of period
385,341
270,512
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at end of period