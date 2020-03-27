Unit Corporation Elects to Terminate Exchange Offer

Unit Corporation (the “Company” or “Unit”) elected to terminate its offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) any and all of its outstanding 6.625% Senior Subordinated Notes due 2021 (CUSIP No. 909218AB5 / ISIN US909218AB56) (the “Old Notes”) and solicitation of consents from holders of the Old Notes (the “Consent Solicitation”) upon the terms and conditions set forth in the prospectus relating to the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation (the “Prospectus”) included in Amendment No. 2 to the Registration Statement, as amended, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (File No. 333-234509).

Since the Exchange Offer has been terminated, the exchange consideration will not be paid or become payable to holders of the Old Notes who have validly tendered their Old Notes for exchange in connection with the Exchange Offer, and the Old Notes tendered for exchange pursuant to the Exchange Offer will be promptly returned to the tendering holders. Since the Consent Solicitation has been terminated, the proposed amendments to the indenture governing the Old Notes will not become effective.

Global Bondholder Services Corporation is serving as information and exchange agent for the proposed Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation. You should direct questions and requests for assistance at (212) 430-3774 (for banks and brokers) or (866)-470-4200 (toll free) (all others) or [email protected]

Important Information about the Exchange Offer

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any security.

Security holders are strongly urged to carefully review the Registration Statement, the prospectus and the other related documents and materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the prospectus, and any amendments and supplements thereto because they will contain important information about Unit and the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation and are the sole means by which any offer to exchange or any solicitation of any such offer will be made.

Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of the Registration Statement, the prospectus and related materials, and other documents filed by Unit with the SEC, at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Free copies of Unit’s filings with the SEC have been made available on Unit’s website, http://www.unitcorp.com.

A Registration Statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted before the Registration Statement becomes effective.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this release that address activities, events, or developments that Unit expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking statements. Several risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements, including factors described occasionally in Unit’s publicly available SEC reports. Unit assumes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Unit Corporation is a Tulsa-based, publicly held energy company engaged through its subsidiaries in oil and gas exploration, production, contract drilling and natural gas gathering and processing. Unit’s Common Stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol UNT. For more information about Unit Corporation, visit its website at http://www.unitcorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200327005217/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020