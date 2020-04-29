April 29, 2020 - 4:19 AM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

United States Energy Drink Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2019 Market Overview United States Energy Drink Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5. 9% during the forecast period (2019-2024). - Rising product consumption by working individuals to maintain a healthy lifestyle is going to be the primary growth stimulant for the market. New York, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Energy Drink Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865910/?utm_source=GNW

The Growing demand for clean-label products is driving the growth of the market.

- Consumers are now looking for variants in daily drinks that offer hydration with performance & preventive measures that can be taken for specific health conditions. The energy drink is highly concentrated with the top five companies occupying more than 50% of the market share.



Scope of the Report

The scope of United States Energy Drink Market is segmented by Product Type (Drinks, Shots, and Mixers), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Food Services, Online retail, Specialty stores, and Others)



Key Market Trends

Increase in Health awareness among Millennial Population



Energy drinks are gaining popularity amongst the individual and athletes who are involved in physical fitness activity. Millineal population drives the market as they are showing a keen interest in sports, inclination towards fitness, more buying capacity and willing to purchase healthy products. The growing inclination of people towards physical fitness, the number of health clubs and fitness centers have come up in the recent past. The growing number of fitness centers is one of the propelling drivers for the energy drink market during the forecast period.



Major Players Dominating the Market



Energy drinks came to prominence in the United States in 1997 with Red Bull. The US energy drink market is primarily dominated by key players, such as Red Bull, Monster Beverage, and Rockstar, based on 2018 value-based sales. Millennials who covers the major share for the energy drink market is looking for diversity in products which they drink. So companies are coming up with consumer-oriented advertisement, coupled with the availability of increased varieties of energy drinks. For instance, Red Bull, has continued to develop its Editions range, with sugar-free Purple (açai berry) and Lime (limeade) flavors added to the range in early 2017. They join the existing Red (cranberry), Blue (blueberry), Yellow (“tropical”), Orange (tangerine), and Green (kiwi) flavors.



Competitive Landscape

Apr 2019 - Keurig Dr. Pepper and RUNA company partnered together to expand and distribute Runa’s Clean Energy drink, an organic drink made from Guayusa leaf. United States Energy Drink Market includes the company profiles of Red Bull GmbH, Monster Beverage Corporation, Rock Star Inc, Pepsico Inc, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Inc, Living Essentials, Vitale Beverages, Goldwin Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, and Extreme Energy Drink.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- Report customization as per the client’s requirements

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865910/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________ Clare: [email protected] US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001





News by QuoteMedia

www.quotemedia.com Source: GlobeNewswire PR (April 29, 2020 - 4:19 AM EDT)News by QuoteMedia