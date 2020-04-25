United States Oil Fund's About to Jump, but Don't Start Celebrating

The energy markets have gone through extreme volatility in recent weeks. The combination of in-fighting among major oil-producing nations and plunging demand due to the coronavirus pandemic has sent crude oil prices plunging. Along with it, shares of the exchange-traded United States Oil Fund (NYSEMKT: USO) have fallen significantly as well.

Many oil investors expect that crude prices will rebound, and they're hoping to find a way to profit when it does. Yet although investors can expect a huge bump higher in the fund's share price soon, it won't be for the reasons they like -- and it's a tactic that an investment similar to U.S. Oil Fund has used before.

On April 22, United States Oil Fund announced that it would do a reverse split of its stock. The 1-for-8 reverse split is scheduled to take place after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28.

