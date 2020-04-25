9 hours ago
Natural Gas rebound poised for recovery before crude oil: Why the market has priced electricity and liquid fuel demand into commodity prices
Historic plunge in oil to NEGATIVE $37, WTI!?!?
Overseas Shipholding Group to Announce First Quarter 2020 Results on May 8, 2020
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-24-2020
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Back – 4-24-2020

United States Oil Fund's About to Jump, but Don't Start Celebrating

 April 25, 2020
United States Oil Fund's About to Jump, but Don't Start Celebrating

The energy markets have gone through extreme volatility in recent weeks. The combination of in-fighting among major oil-producing nations and plunging demand due to the coronavirus pandemic has sent crude oil prices plunging. Along with it, shares of the exchange-traded United States Oil Fund (NYSEMKT: USO) have fallen significantly as well.

Many oil investors expect that crude prices will rebound, and they're hoping to find a way to profit when it does. Yet although investors can expect a huge bump higher in the fund's share price soon, it won't be for the reasons they like -- and it's a tactic that an investment similar to U.S. Oil Fund has used before.

On April 22, United States Oil Fund announced that it would do a reverse split of its stock. The 1-for-8 reverse split is scheduled to take place after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28.

