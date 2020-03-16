15 hours ago
Brent Oil Prices Continue Their Fall, Plunging Over 10%
15 hours ago
SGCC Completes 49 Percent Equity Acquisition of OETC
17 hours ago
Indonesia Energy Corporation Remains on Track With 2020 Production Well Drilling and Exploration Plans
19 hours ago
GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP Postpone Investor Day Due to Coronavirus Concerns
19 hours ago
EOG Resources Updates 2020 Capital Plan; Premium Strategy Proves Resilient at Low Oil Prices
19 hours ago
Whiting Petroleum Corporation Prioritizes Cash Flow and Announces $185 Million Reduction to 2020 Capital Budget

UNITIL ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CFO AND TREASURER AND APPOINTMENT OF INTERIM CFO AND TREASURER

in Press Releases   by
 March 16, 2020 - 5:30 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

UNITIL ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CFO AND TREASURER AND APPOINTMENT OF INTERIM CFO AND TREASURER

HAMPTON, N.H., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (“Unitil” or the “Company”) (NYSE:UTL) (www.unitil.com) today announced the resignation of Christine L. Vaughan, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) and Treasurer, effective immediately. Ms. Vaughan resigned in order to pursue other professional opportunities.

To ensure continuity, the Company has appointed Laurence M. Brock as the interim CFO and Treasurer until a new CFO and Treasurer has been named.  Mr. Brock is a seasoned finance and accounting professional with over 25 years of utility industry experience.  Mr. Brock has been Unitil’s Controller and Chief Accounting Officer since June 2005, and was Vice President and Controller from 1995 until 2005. Mr. Brock is a Certified Public Accountant in the state of New Hampshire.

The Company also announced that it will begin an executive search for a new CFO and Treasurer.

About Unitil Corporation

Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering natural gas and electricity in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil’s operating utilities serve approximately 106,100 electric customers and 83,900 natural gas customers. Other subsidiaries include Usource, Unitil’s non-regulated business segment. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement please visit www.unitil.com.

For more information please contact:

Alec O’Meara – Media Relations
Phone: 603-773-6404
Email: [email protected]

Laurence M. Brock – Investor Relations
Phone:  603-773-6510
Email: [email protected]

Primary Logo


Source: GlobeNewswire (March 16, 2020 - 5:30 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice