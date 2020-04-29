2 hours ago
Unitil Declares Common Stock Dividend

 April 29, 2020 - 4:30 PM EDT
HAMPTON, N.H., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) (www.unitil.com) today announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.375 per share, payable May 29, 2020, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2020. This quarterly dividend results in a current effective annualized dividend rate of $1.50 per share.

About Unitil Corporation
Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering natural gas and electricity in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil’s operating utilities serve approximately 106,100 electric customers and 83,900 natural gas customers. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement please visit www.unitil.com.

For more information please contact:                                                                   

Todd Diggins – Investor Relations
Phone: 603-773-6504
Email:  [email protected] 

Alec O’Meara – Media Relations                                                                                                      
Phone: 603-773-6404                                     
Email:  [email protected] 

