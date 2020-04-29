50 mins ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-29-2020
Unitil Shareholders Elect Directors at Annual Meeting

 April 29, 2020 - 2:00 PM EDT
Unitil Shareholders Elect Directors at Annual Meeting

HAMPTON, N.H., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) (www.unitil.com) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders today at the corporate office in Hampton, New Hampshire. Shareholders elected Winfield S. Brown, Mark H. Collin and Michael B. Green to the Board of Directors each for a term of three years. Shareholders also ratified the selection of Deloitte & Touche, LLP as independent registered public accountants for 2020.  Additionally, the required shareholder advisory vote concerning executive compensation, also known as “say on pay,” was approved by 95% of shareholders.

About Unitil Corporation

Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering natural gas and electricity in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil’s operating utilities serve approximately 106,100 electric customers and 83,900 natural gas customers. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement please visit www.unitil.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Certain factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: variations in weather; changes in the regulatory environment; customers' preferences on energy sources; general economic conditions; increased competition; fluctuations in supply, demand, transmission capacity and prices for energy commodities; and other uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict, and many of which are beyond the control of Unitil Corporation.

For more information please contact:                                                                                                                                                                                                   
Todd Diggins – Investor Relations
Phone: 603-773-6504
Email:  [email protected]

Alec O’Meara – Media Relations                                                                                                                              
Phone: 603-773-6404                                                     
Email:  [email protected]

