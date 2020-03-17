March 17, 2020 - 5:17 PM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



UPDATED and REVISED ASTEC INDUSTRIES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS UPDATED BY ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC. CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the press release for the fourth quarter and full year 2019, gross profit, restructuring and impairment charges, income taxes, net income, earnings per share and certain balance sheet items, including inventory, have all been updated to reflect a change in the accounting treatment of our GEFCO business. In the earlier press release, GEFCO’s net assets were treated as “assets held for sale” and its net assets were reduced to their estimated fair value based upon early indications of interest from potential purchasers. Currently, the sale of the GEFCO business under the terms and timing contained in the early indications of interest is unlikely. As a result, the value of the GEFCO’s assets is now accounted for as “assets held and used.” The Company’s current plan is to exit the GEFCO oil and gas business and continue to operate and pursue an exit strategy for the GEFCO water and geothermal well business. The related oil and gas inventories on hand at December 31, 2019 have been reduced to their net realizable value considering the Company’s planned exit.

The updated and revised release reads: ASTEC INDUSTRIES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights ( all comparisons are made to the prior year fourth quarter ): Net Sales decreased 10.7% to $283.2M

Gross profit of 9.7%; adjusted gross profit of 21.2% decreased 280 bps

EPS loss of $0.81; adjusted EPS of $0.36 decreased from $0.61 a year ago

Adjusted EBITDA of $13.7M decreased 51.0%; adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.9% declined 390bps 2019 Highlights ( all comparisons are made to the prior year ): Net sales were relatively flat; adjusted net sales decreased 7.8% to $1.15B

Gross profit of 20.5%; adjusted gross profit of 21.9% decreased 190bps

EPS of $0.98; adjusted EPS of $1.55 decreased from $2.94 a year ago

Adjusted EBITDA of $67.1M decreased 42.3%; adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.8% declined 350bps

Began restructuring initiatives related to strategic pillars for profitable growth – Simplify, Focus and Grow Fourth Quarter 2019 Results Fourth quarter net sales of $283.2 million decreased 10.7% compared to $317.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Domestic sales of $209.6 million decreased 15.5% from $248.2 million a year ago, while International sales of $73.6 million increased 7.0% from $68.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding the impact of foreign currency, net sales decreased 10.4%. Backlog as of December 31, 2019 of $263.7 million decreased by $81.3 million, or 23.6% compared to the backlog of $344.9 million a year ago. Domestic backlog decreased by 25.4% to $194.5 million from $260.7 million in 2018. International backlog of $69.2 million decreased compared to $84.2 million last year. Although we experienced a decline in each segment, weakness was concentrated in the Aggregate and Mining Group as dealers had increased their inventory levels throughout 2018 to meet demand but then began to destock in 2019. An operating loss of $26.9 million compared to a loss of $69.4 million in the fourth quarter 2018. In relation to the Company’s efforts to simplify the organization, the Company incurred a $1.8 million pre-tax restructuring charge, or $0.06 per diluted share for the fourth quarter. The restructuring items are related to the closure of our German operation, the transfer of the CEI products to Heatec and RexCon and the planned exit of GEFCO’s oil and gas product line. In the fourth quarter of 2019, after considering new management’s revised inventory control and working capital control objectives, the Company’s assessment of the age, quantities on hand, market acceptance of the equipment, the Company’s exit of the GEFCO oil and gas business and other related factors, it was determined that various specific equipment models in each of the Company’s business units and certain other inventories required additions to their net realizable value reserves. The fourth quarter results include a pre-tax inventory write-down of $32.6 million or $1.11 per diluted share. Fourth quarter adjusted operating income of $7.4 million decreased 65.0% compared to $21.2 million a year ago. Adjusted operating margin of 2.6% declined 410 basis points from 6.7% in fourth quarter 2018. Adjusted operating income declined primarily due to the lower volumes. SGA&E expenses declined 4.0% on a dollar basis but increased as a percent of sales 130 basis points to 18.6% from 17.3% in the fourth quarter of 2018 due to the decline in sales. Adjusted EBITDA of $13.7 million decreased 51.0% compared to $28.0 million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.9% declined 390 basis points from 8.8% in fourth quarter 2018. Net loss of $18.4 million or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $47.0 million or $2.08 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding unusual items and restructuring charges mentioned above, adjusted net income of $8.3 million decreased 40.8% compared to the same period a year ago. Adjusted EPS of $0.36 decreased 41.0% compared to $0.61 last year. “Fourth quarter results showed continued softness in North America that was partially offset by an increase in international sales. Despite the temporary headwinds, I am encouraged by the progress we are making towards our strategic initiatives to Simplify, Focus and Grow the organization,” stated Barry Ruffalo, CEO of Astec Industries, Inc. “As noted, we are exiting the GEFCO oil and gas product lines while continuing to operate and pursue an exit plan for the GEFCO water and geothermal well drilling business. This will further simplify the organization. Additionally, we have taken important steps to restructure the Company and streamline business units to increase internal transparency and improve the decision-making process. These collective actions are important in building the foundation for the future success of Astec Industries.” Full Year 2019 Results Net sales for 2019 were $1,169.6 million, or relatively flat when compared to 2018. Domestic sales decreased 0.8% to $908.5 million from $915.8 million a year ago, while International sales increased 2.1% to $261.1 million from $255.8 million in 2018. Excluding the impact of foreign currency, net sales increased 0.6%. Operating income of $25.1 million compares to a loss of $86.4 million in 2018. The Company incurred a total of $35.8 million in pre-tax restructuring charges and inventory write-downs for 2019, or $1.24 per diluted share. Adjusted operating income of $40.9 million decreased 53.4% compared to $87.8 million in 2018. Adjusted operating margin of 3.6% declined 340 basis points from 7.0% in 2018. Adjusted operating income declined primarily because of a reduction in gross margin of 190 basis points to 21.9% from 23.8% in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA of $67.1 million decreased 42.3% compared to $116.3 million in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.8% declined 350 basis points from 9.3% in 2018. Net income of $22.3 million or $0.98 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $60.4 million or $2.64 per diluted share in 2018. Adjusted net income of $35.2 million decreased 47.7% compared to 2018. Adjusted EPS of $1.55 decreased 47.3% compared to $2.94 last year. The Company identified certain material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting. As a result, the Company needs additional time to complete the compilation of information and finalization of its assessment of the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting for its consolidated financial statements and related disclosures to be filed as part of the 2019 Form 10-K. The Company has filed a Form 12b-25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in order to extend the due date of its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K for 15 days, as permitted by Rule 12b-25 under the Securities Exchange Act. About Astec Industries, Inc. Astec Industries, Inc., ( www.astecindustries.com ), is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec’s manufacturing operations are divided into three primary business segments: road building, (Infrastructure Group); aggregate processing and mining equipment (Aggregate and Mining Group); and a diversified portfolio of equipment used in various industries including energy-related markets (Energy Group). Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this press release contains “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding the future performance of the Company, including statements about the effects on the Company from (i) restructuring initiatives, (ii) the potential sale of the GEFCO water and geothermal well business, (iii) increases in international demand, and (iv) product demand in North America. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s expectations and are based upon currently available information, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements. These statements are not guarantees of performance and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted or anticipated. Future events and actual results, financial or otherwise, could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause future events or actual results to differ materially include: general uncertainty in the economy, oil, gas and liquid asphalt prices, rising steel prices, decreased funding for highway projects, the relative strength/weakness of the dollar to foreign currencies, production capacity, general business conditions in the industry, demand for the Company’s products, seasonality and cyclicality in operating results, seasonality of sales volumes or lower than expected sales volumes, lower than expected margins on custom equipment orders, competitive activity, tax rates and the impact of future legislation thereon, and those other factors listed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. For Additional Information Contact:

Steve Anderson

Senior Vice President Administration, Investor Relations & Corporate Secretary

Phone: (423) 899-5898

Fax: (423) 899-4456

E-mail: [email protected] Astec Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) Dec Dec 2019 2018 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,857 $ 25,821 Investments 1,547 1,946 Receivables and contract assets, net 124,847 133,978 Inventories 294,536 355,944 Prepaid expenses and other 36,517 43,302 Total current assets 506,304 560,991 Property and equipment, net 190,363 192,448 Other assets 103,831 102,018 Total assets $ 800,498 $ 855,457 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Accounts payable - trade $ 57,162 $ 70,614 Other current liabilities 115,605 118,617 Total current liabilities 172,767 189,231 Long-term debt, less current maturities 690 59,709 Non-current liabilities 24,554 21,227 Total equity 602,487 585,290 Total liabilities and equity $ 800,498 $ 855,457 Astec Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31 Dec 31 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 283,224 $ 317,005 $ 1,169,613 $ 1,171,599 Cost of sales 255,843 318,636 930,205 1,035,833 Gross profit (loss) 27,381 (1,631 ) 239,408 135,766 Selling, general, administrative & engineering expenses 52,554 54,732 211,148 209,127 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 1,773 13,060 3,204 13,060 Income (loss) from operations (26,946 ) (69,423 ) 25,056 (86,421 ) Interest expense (68 ) (557 ) (1,367 ) (1,045 ) Other 250 11 1,629 1,783 Income (loss) before income taxes (26,764 ) (69,969 ) 25,318 (85,683 ) Income taxes (8,409 ) (22,932 ) 3,012 (25,234 ) Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ (18,355 ) $ (47,037 ) $ 22,306 $ (60,449 ) Earnings (loss) per Common Share Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest Basic $ (0.81 ) $ (2.08 ) $ 0.99 $ (2.64 ) Diluted $ (0.81 ) $ (2.08 ) $ 0.98 $ (2.64 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 22,531 22,582 22,515 22,902 Diluted 22,531 22,582 22,674 22,902



Astec Industries, Inc. Segment Revenues and Profits (Losses) For the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands) (unaudited) Infrastructure Group Aggregate and Mining Group Energy Group Corporate Total 2019 Revenues 115,671 91,981 75,170 402 283,224 2018 Revenues 124,930 116,064 76,011 - 317,005 Change $ (9,259 ) (24,083 ) (841 ) 402 (33,781 ) Change % (7.4 %) (20.7 %) (1.1 %) - (10.7 %) 2019 Gross Profit 11,220 13,041 1,465 1,655 27,381 2019 Gross Profit % 9.7 % 14.2 % 1.9 % 411.7 % 9.7 % 2018 Gross Profit (Loss) (41,462 ) 30,347 9,375 109 (1,631 ) 2018 Gross Profit (Loss) % (33.2 %) 26.1 % 12.3 % - (0.5 %) Change 52,682 (17,306 ) (7,910 ) 1,546 29,012 2019 Loss (3,158 ) (179 ) (11,069 ) (4,019 ) (18,425 ) 2018 Profit (Loss) (69,833 ) 10,796 (13,336 ) 22,015 (50,358 ) Change $ 66,675 (10,975 ) 2,267 (26,034 ) 31,933 Change % 95.5 % (101.7 %) 17.0 % (118.3 %) 63.4 % Segment revenues are reported net of intersegment revenues. Segment gross profit (loss) is net of profit on intersegment revenues. A reconciliation of total segment losses to the Company's net loss attributable to controlling interest is as follows (in thousands): Three months ended December 31 2019 2018 Change $ Total loss for all segments $ (18,425 ) $ (50,358 ) $ 31,933 Recapture of intersegment profit 64 3,263 (3,199 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 6 58 (52 ) Net loss attributable to controlling interest $ (18,355 ) $ (47,037 ) $ 28,682 Astec Industries, Inc. Segment Revenues and Profits (Losses) For the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands) (unaudited) Infrastructure Group Aggregate and Mining Group Energy Group Corporate Total 2019 Revenues 492,118 404,971 272,122 402 1,169,613 2018 Revenues 442,289 453,164 276,146 - 1,171,599 Change $ 49,829 (48,193 ) (4,024 ) 402 (1,986 ) Change % 11.3 % (10.6 %) (1.5 %) - (0.2 %) 2019 Gross Profit 105,012 84,917 47,673 1,806 239,408 2019 Gross Profit % 21.3 % 21.0 % 17.5 % 449.3 % 20.5 % 2018 Gross Profit (Loss) (37,357 ) 112,972 59,751 400 135,766 2018 Gross Profit (Loss) % (8.4 %) 24.9 % 21.6 % - 11.6 % Change 142,369 (28,055 ) (12,078 ) 1,406 103,642 2019 Profit (Loss) 36,106 22,790 556 (38,440 ) 21,012 2018 Profit (Loss) (112,954 ) 45,464 3,070 1,586 (62,834 ) Change $ 149,060 (22,674 ) (2,514 ) (40,026 ) 83,846 Change % 132.0 % (49.9 %) (81.9 %) (2523.7 %) 133.4 % Segment revenues are reported net of intersegment revenues. Segment gross profit (loss) is net of profit on intersegment revenues. A reconciliation of total segment profits (losses) to the Company's net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest is as follows (in thousands): Twelve months ended December 31 2019 2018 Change $ Total profit (loss) for all segments $ 21,012 $ (62,834 ) $ 83,846 Recapture of intersegment profit 1,162 2,090 (928 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 132 295 (163 ) Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ 22,306 $ (60,449 ) $ 82,755 Astec Industries, Inc. Backlog by Segment December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands) (unaudited) Infrastructure Group Aggregate and Mining Group Energy Group Total 2019 Backlog 139,081 74,127 50,497 263,705 2018 Backlog 149,437 130,691 64,834 344,962 Change $ (10,356 ) (56,564 ) (14,337 ) (81,257 ) Change % (6.9 %) (43.3 %) (22.1 %) (23.6 %)





Glossary In its earnings release, Astec refers to various GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) and non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures being disclosed by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures. Nonetheless, this non-GAAP information can be useful in understanding the Company's operating results and the performance of its core businesses. The amounts described below are unaudited, reported in thousands of U.S. Dollars (Except Share data), and as of or for the periods indicated. Q4 2019 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table As Reported Restructuring and As Adjusted (GAAP) Unusual Charges (Non-GAAP) Consolidated Net Sales $ 283,224 $ - $ 283,224 GP 27,381 32,605 59,986 GP% 9.7 % 21.2 % Op Income (Loss) (26,946 ) 34,378 7,432 Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (8,409 ) 7,760 (649 ) Net Income (Loss) (18,355 ) 26,618 8,263 EPS (0.81 ) 1.17 0.36 EBITDA (20,630 ) 34,378 13,748 Free Cash Flow 22,870 1,892 24,762 Infrastructure Net Sales 115,671 - 115,671 GP 11,220 12,098 23,318 GP% 9.7 % 20.2 % EBITDA (2,656 ) 12,479 9,823 Aggregate and Mining Net Sales 91,981 - 91,981 GP 13,041 4,260 17,301 GP% 14.2 % 18.8 % EBITDA 97 4,511 4,608 Energy Net Sales 75,170 - 75,170 GP 1,465 16,247 17,712 GP% 1.9 % 23.6 % EBITDA (9,180 ) 17,388 8,208 Q4 2018 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table As Reported Restructuring and As Adjusted (GAAP) Unusual Charges (Non-GAAP) Consolidated Net Sales $ 317,005 $ - $ 317,005 GP (1,631 ) 77,574 75,943 GP% (0.5 %) 24.0 % Op Income (Loss) (69,423 ) 90,634 21,211 Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (22,932 ) 29,628 6,696 Net Income (Loss) (47,037 ) 61,005 13,968 EPS (2.08 ) 2.69 0.61 EBITDA (62,603 ) 90,634 28,031 Infrastructure Net Sales 124,930 - 124,930 GP (41,462 ) 69,792 28,330 GP% (33.2 %) 22.7 % EBITDA (63,515 ) 71,663 8,148 Aggregate and Mining Net Sales 116,064 - 116,064 GP 30,347 294 30,641 GP% 26.1 % 26.4 % EBITDA 13,224 294 13,518 Energy Net Sales 76,011 - 76,011 GP 9,375 7,487 16,862 GP% 12.3 % 22.2 % EBITDA (11,708 ) 18,677 6,969 FYE 2019 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table As Reported Restructuring and As Adjusted (GAAP) Unusual Charges (Non-GAAP) Consolidated Net Sales $ 1,169,613 $ (20,000 ) $ 1,149,613 Domestic Sales 908,466 (20,000 ) 888,466 International Sales 261,147 - 261,147 GP 239,408 12,630 252,038 GP% 20.5 % 21.9 % Op Income 25,056 15,833 40,889 Income Tax (Benefit) Expense 3,012 2,938 5,950 Net Income 22,306 12,895 35,201 EPS 0.98 0.57 1.55 EBITDA 51,306 15,833 67,139 Free Cash Flow 90,278 (14,380 ) 75,898 FYE 2018 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table As Reported Restructuring and As Adjusted (GAAP) Unusual Charges (Non-GAAP) Consolidated Net Sales $ 1,171,599 $ 74,778 $ 1,246,377 Domestic Sales 915,814 74,778 990,592 International Sales 255,785 - 255,785 GP 135,766 161,185 296,951 GP% 11.6 % 23.8 % Op Income (Loss) (86,421 ) 174,245 87,824 Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (25,234 ) 46,502 21,268 Net Income (Loss) (60,449 ) 127,744 67,295 EPS (2.64 ) 5.58 2.94 EBITDA (57,897 ) 174,245 116,348

