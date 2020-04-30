28 mins ago
US Market for Oilfield Chemicals 2020, Featuring Key Industry Players Baker Hughes, Ecolab, Halliburton and Solvay

 April 30, 2020 - 6:58 AM EDT
Dublin, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oilfield Chemicals - 14th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the US market for oilfield chemicals. Demand for oilfield chemicals is examined by application and by product type in US dollars, with selected data provided in volume terms in pounds. Additionally, demand for oilfield fluids is examined by type in gallon terms, with selected data provide in US dollars.

The total value of chemicals used in oilfield applications is measured at three levels:

  • fluid level (e.g., drilling fluids, stimulation fluids, completion fluids), which includes water and other base fluids and additives
  • application level, which measures formulated oilfield products
  • base product level

Oilfield fluids can be segmented into four major product segments:

  • stimulation fluids
  • drilling fluids
  • completion and workover fluids
  • cement slurries

Oilfield chemical applications are:

  • stimulation fluid additives: gelling agents, acids, biocides, friction reducers, breakers, other stimulation fluid additives
  • drilling fluid additives: weighting materials, viscosifiers, shale inhibitors, other drilling fluids additives
  • production chemicals: corrosion and scale inhibitors, demulsifiers, asphaltene and paraffin inhibitors, other production chemicals
  • EOR products: gases, chemicals
  • completion and workover additives: brines and salts, viscosifiers, other completion and workover additives
  • cement additives: fluid loss control additives, accelerators and retarders, extenders, other cement additives

Oilfield chemicals product segments are:

  • specialty chemicals: biocides, corrosion and scale inhibitors, demulsifiers, other specialty chemicals
  • commodity chemicals: acids, barite, clay, other commodity chemicals
  • polymers: natural and synthetic gums, polyacrylamides, starches and cellulose polymers, other polymers
  • gases: carbon dioxide, nitrogen

Companies Mentioned

  • Baker Hughs
  • Ecolab
  • Halliburton
  • Solvay

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Factors Affecting Oilfield Chemical Demand

  • Crude Oil & Natural Gas Industry Overview
  • Crude Oil & Natural Gas Production & Consumption
  • Crude Oil & Petroleum Liquids
  • Natural Gas
  • Oil & Gas Prices
  • Petroleum
  • Supply & Demand
  • Production
  • Drilling
  • Pricing
  • Natural Gas
  • Supply & Demand
  • Production
  • Drilling
  • Pricing
  • Oilfield Services Outlook
  • Environmental & Regulatory Considerations
  • Overview
  • Drilling Fluids Waste
  • Offshore Drilling
  • Exploration & Production in Environmentally Sensitive Regions
  • Hydraulic Fracturing
  • Water Management Issues
  • Market Volatility
  • Pricing Trends
  • Pricing Overview
  • Drilling & Completion Fluids
  • Oilfield Chemicals
  • Foreign Trade

3. Oilfield Technology

  • Overview
  • Drilling Technologies
  • Trends in Use
  • Directional Drilling
  • Horizontal Drilling
  • Pad Drilling
  • Underbalanced Drilling
  • Other Drilling Technologies
  • Well Completion
  • Well Stimulation
  • Developments in Well Stimulation
  • Hydraulic Fracturing
  • Gas Fracturing
  • Multistage Fracturing
  • Refracturing
  • Acidizing
  • Other Well Stimulation Technologies
  • Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)
  • Enhanced Oil Recovery Outlook
  • Thermal Recovery
  • Gas Recovery
  • Chemical Recovery
  • Other EOR Methods
  • Unconventional Resource Development
  • Unconventional Resource Development's Effect on US Oil & Gas Industry
  • Tight Oil
  • Shale Gas
  • Coalbed Methane

4. Oilfield Fluids

  • Key Findings
  • Scope
  • Oilfield Fluids Demand by Type
  • Stimulation Fluids
  • Scope & Fluid Description
  • Demand by Type
  • Slickwater Fracturing Fluids
  • Crosslinked & Linear Gels
  • Other Stimulation Fluids
  • Drilling Fluids
  • Scope & Fluid Description
  • Demand by Type
  • Water-Based Drilling Fluids
  • Oil-Based Drilling Fluids
  • Synthetic-Based Drilling Fluids
  • Demand by Location
  • Market Share
  • Cement Slurries
  • Scope & Fluid Description
  • Demand Outlook
  • Suppliers
  • Completion & Workover Fluids
  • Scope & Fluid Description
  • Demand Outlook
  • Market Share

5. Oilfield Chemical Applications

  • Key Findings
  • Historical Oilfield Chemical Demand
  • Oilfield Chemical Demand by Application
  • Stimulation Fluid Additives
  • Demand by Type
  • Suppliers
  • Gelling Agents
  • Acids
  • Biocides
  • Friction Reducers
  • Breakers
  • Other Stimulation Fluid Additives
  • Drilling Fluid Additives
  • Demand by Type
  • Suppliers
  • Weighting Materials
  • Viscosifiers
  • Shale Inhibitors
  • Other Drilling Fluid Additives
  • Production Chemicals
  • Scope
  • Demand by Type
  • Suppliers
  • Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors
  • Demulsifiers
  • Asphaltene & Paraffin Inhibitors
  • Other Production Chemicals
  • Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Products
  • Completion & Workover Fluid Additives
  • Scope
  • Demand by Type
  • Suppliers
  • Cement Additives
  • Demand by Type
  • Fluid Loss Control Additives
  • Accelerators & Retarders
  • Extenders
  • Other Cement Additives

6. Oilfield Chemical Products

  • Key Findings
  • Oilfield Chemicals Demand by Product
  • Specialty Chemicals
  • Demand by Type
  • Suppliers
  • Biocides
  • Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors
  • Demulsifiers
  • Other Specialty Chemicals
  • Commodity Chemicals
  • Demand by Type
  • Suppliers
  • Acids
  • Barite
  • Clays
  • Other Commodity Chemicals
  • Polymers
  • Demand by Type
  • Suppliers
  • Natural & Synthetic Gums (Guar, Xanthan, & Other Gums)
  • Demand by Type
  • Guar Gum
  • Xanthan Gum
  • Other Gums
  • Polyacrylamides
  • Cellulose & Starch Polymers
  • Other Polymers
  • Gases
  • Carbon Dioxide
  • Product Description
  • Demand Outlook
  • Suppliers
  • Nitrogen

7. Industry Structure

  • Key Findings & Industry Composition
  • Market Share
  • Formulated Product Suppliers
  • Materials Suppliers
  • Competitive Strategies
  • Mergers & Acquisitions
  • Cooperative Agreements
  • Marketing & Distribution
  • Research & Development
  • List of Industry Participants

8. Appendix

  • Scope
  • Definitions
  • Abbreviations
  • Study Specific Methodology
  • Sources
  • Associations & Agencies
  • Macroeconomic Assumptions
  • Economic Environment
  • Demographics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d9xdsa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

