US Progressing Cavity Pumps Market (2019 to 2025) - Featuring Apergy, National Oilwell Varco & Schlumberger Among Others

The US progressing cavity pumps market is expected to witness a significant growth with the CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2019-2025. Progressing cavity pumps are based on a positive displacement principle and are primarily designed for abrasion resistance in difficult pumping applications for a broad range of liquids and semi-solids such as crude oil, chemicals, slurry and so on. The major factors boosting the growth of the progressing cavity pumps market include inclination towards wastewater treatment process and rising demand for artificial lift systems.



Another major factor for the growth of the market includes the rising production of petroleum products, globally, where progressing cavity pumps find the highest application. As per the US Energy Information Administration, petroleum products production in 2018 was 100 million oil barrels per day were as compared to 98.1 million oil barrel per day. A major restraint to the market includes availability of alternative to the progressing cavity pumps. At various applications, electrical submersible pumps, sucker rod pumps, and centrifugal pumps can be used as an alternative to the progressing cavity pumps.



US progressing cavity pumps market is segmented on the basis of stage type and application. Based on the stage type, the market is segmented into single stage (90-psi), double stage (180-psi), four stages (360-psi), and eight stage (720-psi rated). Based on the application, the market is segmented into oil & gas, chemical, food & beverage, water & wastewater, and others.



Some of the major players operating in the US progressing cavity pumps market includes National Oilwell Varco, Halliburton, Baker Hughes, (A GE Company), and others. These players adopt various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger and acquisition and product launch to strengthen their presence in European market.



