36 mins ago
EQT’s CEO calls for more American shale investment to end energy crisis
1 hour ago
Caterpillar names first Chief Sustainability & Strategy Officer and will enhance climate-related disclosures
2 hours ago
After the gas crisis, the Arctic could be Russia and Europe’s next flashpoint
3 hours ago
Bolsonaro wants to privatize Brazil’s state-owned Petrobras
3 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE-China looks to lock in U.S. LNG as energy crunch raises concerns -sources
3 hours ago
U.S. rig count increased by 10 this week, at 543

USD/TRY forecast: No end in sight for the Turkish lira plunge

in Press Releases   by
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.