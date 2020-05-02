12 hours ago
EnergyNet Indigo – SCOOP / STACK Opportunity 308 Well Package (ORRI, RI and Non-Operated WI) plus Leasehold and Minerals
13 hours ago
EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their 8 Well Package (Producing MI/RI) located in Burleson County, Texas
13 hours ago
EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their Eagle Ford Shale Opportunity 6 Well Package
19 hours ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 5-1-2020
20 hours ago
EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their 2 Well Package
20 hours ago
EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their 8 Well Package

USO Investors: Get Ready for This Huge Hassle

in Press Releases   by
 May 2, 2020 - 9:01 AM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up
USO Investors: Get Ready for This Huge Hassle

Oil prices have plunged, and bullish energy investors find themselves wanting to bet on an oil price recovery in the near future. Many of them have turned to United States Oil Fund (NYSEMKT: USO), an exchange-traded investment that tries to track changes in the spot price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil.

U.S. Oil Fund has gotten a lot of attention recently because of the wild swings in its shares and the huge shifts in its strategy that it's had to make in order to deal with the unprecedented conditions in the oil markets. Yet as speculators pile into the shares, there's one thing that many of them aren't paying attention to -- and it could make their lives a lot more complicated than they realize.

Most people think of USO as an exchange-traded fund because its shares trade on the stock market during regular business hours. Yet technically, U.S. Oil Fund is set up as a limited partnership, and what investors are buying are actually limited partnership interests rather than shares of a corporation.

Continue reading


Source: Motley Fool (May 2, 2020 - 9:01 AM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice