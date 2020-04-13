Utilities And Energy Companies Adjusting Policies In Response To COVID-19

BALTIMORE, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a very short period, the coronavirus (COVID -19) pandemic has dramatically altered Americans' lives and lifestyles. With tens of millions in self-quarantine or heeding orders to stay at home during this crisis, many consumers wonder if the pandemic will affect their energy service. Additionally, many consumers who are facing financial hardship as a direct result of the virus are concerned about interruptions of their gas and electric service as a result of late or non-payment.

To address consumers' fear and uncertainty, ElectricityRates.com has set up a COVID19 Response Page . Here, customers can view the latest COVID-19 developments as they relate to their utilities' and energy providers' responses to the pandemic.

Actions that utilities have taken include:

Lenience on the suspension of services and late payments, offering flexible payment plans for those with financial hardships

Continuous response to emergencies and requests to start/stop/move service

Training employees that do need to interact with customers and/or enter their homes, and providing necessary Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Eliminating any non-essential planned outages

Actions that energy providers have taken include:

Continuing services and providing updated COVID-19 information

Improving online services and providing 24/7 support

Waiving late payment fees and other leniencies regarding financial hardship

