Valero Energy Corporation Announces Change of Location and Time for Annual Meeting of Stockholders to Be Held on April 30, 2020

SAN ANTONIO, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) (“Valero”) announced today a change in the location and time for its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on April 30, 2020. However, due to health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, recommendations and orders from various federal, state, and local governmental authorities, and out of an abundance of caution to support the health and well-being of Valero’s stockholders, employees, and community, the Annual Meeting will now be held in a virtual meeting format only. There will be no physical meeting, and stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. Additionally, in order to accommodate the transition to a virtual meeting format, the time of the Annual Meeting has been changed to be 2:00 p.m., Central Time, on the previously scheduled date for the Annual Meeting of April 30, 2020.



For additional information regarding accessing and participating in the virtual Annual Meeting, including how to submit questions and vote at the Annual Meeting, please refer to Valero’s additional proxy materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 6, 2020, which are being sent on or about April 6, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 4, 2020.

About Valero

Valero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries (collectively, “Valero”), is an international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical products. Valero is a Fortune 50 company based in San Antonio, Texas, and it operates 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.2 million barrels per day and 14 ethanol plants with a combined production capacity of 1.73 billion gallons per year. The petroleum refineries are located in the United States (U.S.), Canada and the United Kingdom (U.K.), and the ethanol plants are located in the Mid-Continent region of the U.S. Valero also is a joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel, which operates a renewable diesel plant in Norco, Louisiana. Diamond Green Diesel is North America’s largest biomass-based diesel plant. Valero sells its products in the wholesale rack or bulk markets in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland and Latin America. Approximately 7,000 outlets carry Valero’s brand names. Please visit www.valero.com for more information.

