Valero refineries to run up to 91% of combined capacity in first quarter 2020: company

HOUSTON – Independent U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp plans for its 15 refineries to operate up to 91% of their combined capacity of 3.13 million barrels per day (bpd), said Homer Bhullar, vice president of investor relations, in a Thursday conference call.
Valero’s eight U.S. Gulf Coast refineries will set the pace for the company with plans to operate between 89% and 91% of their combined crude oil throughput capacity of 1.8 million bpd, Bhullar said during the conference call with Wall Street analysts to discuss earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Austin’s Parsley Energy is following a growing trend among oil and gas producers – cutting their capital budgets while hiking payouts to shareholders.
The moves are intended to instill conservative fiscal restraint while also wooing Wall Street investors with rising dividend payments.
Parsley is in the process of buying Denver-based Jagged Peak Energy for $1.65 billion in order to expand its position in the still-booming Permian Basin. The budget and dividend decisions are meant to help rein in the spending after making the big acquisition of Jagged Peak.
Parsley said it will reduce the top end of its 2020 capital spending from $1.9 billion – as announced in October – down to $1.8 billion. Parsley’s dividend will rise from 3 cents per share to 5 cents to share.
Parsley, which went public in 2014, just launched a dividend program last year.
“We remain committed to an enhanced free cash flow profile in 2020, and, importantly, we have reinforced this commitment with a meaningful increase to our regular dividend program,” said Parsley Chief Executive Matt Gallagher.
“Integration of our Jagged Peak acquisition has our urgent focus and I am proud of our teams’ collective dedication and efforts out of the gate,” he added. “Ultimately, though, ‘well done’ is better than ‘well said’. We look forward to delivering on our 2020 objectives in the coming quarters.”
Houston oil field service company Halliburton said Tuesday that it closed 2019 with a $1.1 billion loss amid an ongoing shale slump in the United States that has weakened demand for hydraulic fracturing and related services.
The loss compare to a nearly $1.7 billion profit in 2018. Halliburton reported $22.4 billion in revenue for the year, a 7 percent decrease compared to $24 billion in revenue during 2018.
In a statement, the company’s CEO Jeff Miller said North America revenue decreased by 21 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter and by 18 percent for the full year as a result of reduced customer activity and pricing. The company, he said, is responding with structural changes that emphasize improving margins and returns over growth.
“While we expect customer spending in North America to be down again this year, we will continue executing our playbook, implementing our service delivery improvement strategy, and focusing on maximizing our returns,” Miller said.
Oil field service companies typically see reduced activity in the fourth quarter as their customers, exploration and production companies, exhaust their end-of-year drilling and completion budgets.
Looking at Halliburton’s performance in the fourth quarter, the company reported a $1.7 billion loss compared to the $668 million profit in 2018.
The company had reported $5.2 billion of revenue during the fourth quarter, a 13 percent drop from $5.9 billion of during the fourth quarter one year prior.
Despite market contraction in U.S. shale, offshore and international markets remain a silver lining for Halliburton. The company reported that its international business grew by 10 percent during the fourth quarter and for the full year in 2019.
“Increased activity, disciplined capital allocation, pricing improvements, and our ability to compete for a larger share of high-margin services should lead to improvement in our international margins in 2020,” Miller said.
Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Houston, Halliburton closed 2018 with more than 60,000 employees in 40 nations.
The Houston company has since reported laying off hundreds of employees across the United States. An updated headcount is expected to be released over the few weeks.