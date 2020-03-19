19 hours ago
Valeura Energy Announces Issuance of Stock Options

 March 19, 2020 - 3:00 AM EDT
CALGARY / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE), (LSE:VLU) ("Valeura" or the "Company"), the upstream natural gas company focused on the Thrace Basin of Turkey, announces that on March 17, 2020 it issued an aggregate of 2,795,000 incentive stock options to a number of employees, officers, directors, and consultants, including an individual engaged in investor relations activities on behalf of the Company. The stock options are exercisable for a period of seven years at an exercise price of C$0.25 per share and will vest over a period of three years. The stock options were granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan, which has been approved by the Company's shareholders and the TSX.

Certain persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") were recipients of stock options as detailed below.

PDMR

Position

Volume

Sean Guest

Executive Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

550,000

Heather Campbell

Chief Financial Officer

325,000

Peter Sider

Chief Operating Officer

325,000

Gordon Begg

Vice President, Commercial

325,000

Rob Sadownyk

Vice President, Exploration

220,000

Tim Marchant

Non-Executive Chairman

100,000

Russell Hiscock

Non-Executive Director

100,000

Jim McFarland

Non-Executive Director

100,000

Ron Royal

Non-Executive Director

100,000

Kimberley Wood

Non-Executive Director

100,000

For further information please contact:

Valeura Energy Inc.
(General and Investor Enquiries) +1 403 237 7102
Sean Guest, President and CEO
Heather Campbell, CFO
Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager
[email protected], [email protected]

Canaccord Genuity Limited
(Corporate Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor
James Asensio

CAMARCO
(Public Relations, Media Adviser)
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980
Owen Roberts
Monique Perks
Hugo Liddy
Billy Clegg
[email protected]

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, including where such an offer would be unlawful. This announcement is not for distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Ireland, the Republic of South Africa or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which its publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

William Sean Guest

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Valeura Energy Inc.

b)

LEI:

2549003ZBCOPPO06GY48

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Common shares

ISIN: CA9191444020

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Grant of option to purchase common shares under Valeura's Stock Option Plan for a period of seven years from the date of grant, with an option price of $0.25 per share.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

C$0.00

550,000

d)

Aggregated information:

- Aggregated volume

- Price

550,000
C$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction:

March 17, 2020

f)

Place of the transaction:

Outside of trading venue

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Heather Campbell

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Valeura Energy Inc.

b)

LEI:

2549003ZBCOPPO06GY48

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Common shares

ISIN: CA9191444020

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Grant of option to purchase common shares under Valeura's Stock Option Plan for a period of seven years from the date of grant, with an option price of $0.25 per share.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

C$0.00

325,000

d)

Aggregated information:

- Aggregated volume

- Price

325,000
C$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction:

March 17, 2020

f)

Place of the transaction:

Outside of trading venue

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Peter Sider

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Chief Operating Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Valeura Energy Inc.

b)

LEI:

2549003ZBCOPPO06GY48

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Common shares of Valeura Energy Inc.

ISIN: CA9191444020

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Grant of option to purchase common shares under Valeura's Stock Option Plan for a period of seven years from the date of grant, with an option price of $0.25 per share.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

C$0.00

325,000

d)

Aggregated information:

- Aggregated volume

- Price

325,000
C$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction:

March 17, 2020

f)

Place of the transaction:

Outside of trading venue

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Gord Begg

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Vice President, Commercial

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Valeura Energy Inc.

b)

LEI:

2549003ZBCOPPO06GY48

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Common shares

ISIN: CA9191444020

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Grant of option to purchase common shares under Valeura's Stock Option Plan for a period of seven years from the date of grant, with an option price of $0.25 per share.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

C$0.00

325,000

d)

Aggregated information:

- Aggregated volume

- Price

325,000
C$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction:

March 17, 2020

f)

Place of the transaction:

Outside of trading venue

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Rob Sadownyk

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Vice President, Exploration

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Valeura Energy Inc.

b)

LEI:

2549003ZBCOPPO06GY48

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Common shares

ISIN: CA9191444020

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Grant of option to purchase common shares under Valeura's Stock Option Plan for a period of seven years from the date of grant, with an option price of $0.25 per share.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

C$0.00

220,000

d)

Aggregated information:

- Aggregated volume

- Price

220,000
C$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction:

March 17, 2020

f)

Place of the transaction:

Outside of trading venue

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Timothy R. Marchant

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Non-Executive Chairman

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Valeura Energy Inc.

b)

LEI:

2549003ZBCOPPO06GY48

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Common shares

ISIN: CA9191444020

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Grant of option to purchase common shares under Valeura's Stock Option Plan for a period of seven years from the date of grant, with an option price of $0.25 per share.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

C$0.00

100,000

d)

Aggregated information:

- Aggregated volume

- Price

100,000
C$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction:

March 17, 2020

f)

Place of the transaction:

Outside of trading venue

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Russell Hiscock

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Valeura Energy Inc.

b)

LEI:

2549003ZBCOPPO06GY48

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Common shares

ISIN: CA9191444020

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Grant of option to purchase common shares under Valeura's Stock Option Plan for a period of seven years from the date of grant, with an option price of $0.25 per share.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

C$0.00

100,000

d)

Aggregated information:

- Aggregated volume

- Price

100,000
C$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction:

March 17, 2020

f)

Place of the transaction:

Outside of trading venue

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

James D. McFarland

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Valeura Energy Inc.

b)

LEI:

2549003ZBCOPPO06GY48

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Common shares

ISIN: CA9191444020

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Grant of option to purchase common shares under Valeura's Stock Option Plan for a period of seven years from the date of grant, with an option price of $0.25 per share.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

C$0.00

100,000

d)

Aggregated information:

- Aggregated volume

- Price

100,000
C$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction:

March 17, 2020

f)

Place of the transaction:

Outside of trading venue

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Ron Royal

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Valeura Energy Inc.

b)

LEI:

2549003ZBCOPPO06GY48

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Common shares

ISIN: CA9191444020

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Grant of option to purchase common shares under Valeura's Stock Option Plan for a period of seven years from the date of grant, with an option price of $0.25 per share.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

C$0.00

100,000

d)

Aggregated information:

- Aggregated volume

- Price

100,000
C$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction:

March 17, 2020

f)

Place of the transaction:

Outside of trading venue

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Kimberley Wood

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Valeura Energy Inc.

b)

LEI:

2549003ZBCOPPO06GY48

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Common shares

ISIN: CA9191444020

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Grant of option to purchase common shares under Valeura's Stock Option Plan for a period of seven years from the date of grant, with an option price of $0.25 per share.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

C$0.00

100,000

d)

Aggregated information:

- Aggregated volume

- Price

100,000
C$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction:

March 17, 2020

f)

Place of the transaction:

Outside of trading venue


