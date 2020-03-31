Viking Energy Group Announces Record Annual Results
Revenues of $34.6 Million Adjusted non-GAAP - EBITDA of $17.16 Million
Hedging Strategy will Supplement Revenues during COVID-19 Pandemic
HOUSTON, TX, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCQB: VKIN) (“Viking” or the “Company”), an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in the onshore Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent regions, announced yesterday financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Key Financial Highlights for 2019 (all figures are approximate):
Revenues increased 335% to $34.59 million as compared to $7.96 million in 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA was $17.16 million in 2019, as calculated by the Company below, as compared to $(2.51) million in 2018.
Revenue in excess of lease operating costs increased to $22.39 million (65% of total revenue) as compared to $4.13 million (52% of total revenue) for 2018.
Lease operating costs as a percentage of total revenue were 35% in 2019, as compared to 48% in 2018.
Income from operations improved to $4.88 million, as compared to a loss of ($7.17) million in 2018.
The $12.9 million interest expense total includes approximately $2.3 million of accrued interest in connection with a $23.7 million promissory note executed by the Company in December 2018. As part of the acquisition completed on February 3, 2020, the promissory note was extinguished and replaced with a new note with a lower principal amount and an extended maturity date of June 1, 2021.
James Doris, Viking’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are extremely pleased with our accomplishments during the past year and believe our track record of executing on our mandate will serve us well as we work collaboratively with stakeholders to deal with the challenges created by these unprecedented market conditions. Previous steps taken to mitigate risk are proving to be useful, and we remain committed to up-listing to a national exchange, ideally through the previously announced proposed merger with Camber Energy, Inc., to provide an enhanced platform to facilitate our capital objectives.”
Financial Results for the Three Years Ended December 31, 2017, 2018 and 2019:
For the Years Ended December 31,
2017
2018
2019
Total Revenue - Oil and Gas
$1,982,018
$7,967,972
$34,592,850
Lease Operating Costs (LOE)
1,008,268
3,835,549
12,203,777
Revenue in excess of lease operating costs
$973,750
$4,132,423
$22,389,073
LOE as a % of Oil and Gas Sales
51%
46%
32%
LOE as a % of Total Revenue
51%
48%
35%
Revenue in excess of lease operating costs as a % of Total Revenue
49%
52%
65%
Note: The figures referenced in the summaries above are approximate and in most cases have been rounded to the nearest $100,000. For specific amounts, please refer to Viking’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 30, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available under "Investors -- SEC Filings" at www.vikingenergygroup.com.
ADJUSTED EBITDA Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization A Non-GAAP Financial Measure to Evaluate Operational Performance
Adjusted EBITDA
For the Years Ended December 31,
2017
2018
2019
Net Income (Loss)
$17,828,946
$(15,117,547)
$(19,390,850)
Non-Cash / Non-Operating Items
Stock Based Compensation
5,405,106
2,303,213
951,533
Changes in Fair Value of Derivatives
(48,875)
1,604,916
3,308,880
Bargain Purchase Gain
(27,021,418)
-
-
Interest expense
498,440
1,910,387
12,988,695
Amortization of debt discount
1,105,745
5,969,886
7,975,244
Accretion - ARO
58,075
86,023
391,482
Income tax benefit (expense)
910,827
(910,827)
-
Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization
507,145
1,644,693
10,936,446
Total Non-Cash Items
(18,584,955)
12,608,291
36,552,280
Adjusted EBITDA
$(756,009)
$(2,509,256)
$17,161,430
Viking’s Hedging Contracts will Supplement Revenues During Crisis
Certain of Viking’s subsidiaries are parties to hedging contracts which will supplement the company’s revenues during this unprecedented time of uncertainty caused by the corona virus and other factors affecting the supply and demand of oil. A summary of Viking’s hedging arrangements through BP Energy and Cargill Incorporated was provided in a press release issued by the company on March 9, 2020 (https://finance.yahoo.com/news/viking-hedging-strategy-proves-sound-123010517.html) and certain details are set out below:
Elysium Energy, LLC (majority-owned subsidiary of Viking):
*based on Louisiana Light Sweet Crude pricing ** remaining quantities only
About Viking Energy Group, Inc.
Viking is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Kansas. Viking targets under-valued assets with realistic appreciation potential.
This press release contains “Adjusted EBITDA”, a non-GAAP financial measure, used for managerial purposes because it allows management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, to compare the results of our operations from period to period without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), adjusted for certain non-cash and non-operating items, such as stock-based compensation, changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, asset retirement obligation accretion expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization, interest expense and income tax (benefit) provision. We also exclude certain other non-cash items listed in the aforementioned table. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under US GAAP and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, net income (loss). The Company adjusts net income (loss) for these specific items to arrive at Adjusted EBITDA because they can vary substantially from company to company within its industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDA. The Company’s computation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies or to such measure in our credit facility or any of our other contracts.
