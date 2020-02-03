Visiongain Publishes Global Valve Remote Control System Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Type (Pneumatic, Hydraulic, Electric and Electro-Hydraulic), by Application (Offshore and Marine), by Valve Type (Globe, Diaphragm, Butterfly, Gate, Ball, Plug and Check-Safety), by End User (Manufacturing, Power Generation, Chemicals & Petrochemical and Oil & Gas), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Valve Remote Control System (VRCS) is a system, which uses hydraulic oil pressure, pneumatic pressure and electricity as power for valve management and control.

• These devices have a gauging system for display of valves in the piping systems from the control console. This ensures a complete solution for fluid control.

Market Overview and Trends

• In December 2018, Emerson acquired Advanced Engineering Valves, a leading manufacturer of innovative valve technology

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Rise in demand for automation and predictive maintenance from manufacturing industries

• Increase in need for remotely operated valves from oil & gas production

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• High installation cost

• Unclear standardized certifications and government policies

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Type

• Pneumatic Market, 2019-2029

• Hydraulic Market, 2019-2029

• Electric Market, 2019-2029

• Electro-Hydraulic Market, 2019-2029

Application

• Offshore Market, 2019-2029

• Marine Market, 2019-2029

Valve Type

• Globe Valve Market, 2019-2029

• Diaphragm Valve Market, 2019-2029

• Butterfly Valve Market, 2019-2029

• Gate Valve Market, 2019-2029

• Ball Valve Market, 2019-2029

• Plug Valve Market, 2019-2029

• Check-Safety Valve Market, 2019-2029

End User

• Manufacturing Market, 2019-2029

• Power Generation Market, 2019-2029

• Chemicals & Petrochemical Market, 2019-2029

• Oil & Gas Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Latin America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East and Africa, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Product development through product launches are anticipated to be one of the significant key developmental strategies of the global valve control system market in the forecast period.

Companies covered in the report include:

BFG Marine

BloomFoss

Cyclotech

Daikin

Danuni Marine

Dennis Nakakita

Emerson

Greatec

Hansun-Marine

Honeywell

Hoppe Marine

Jumho Electric

KSB

Nakakita Seisakusho Co. Ltd.

Nordic Group

Pleiger

Rotork

Scana

Selma

Shanghai Dongjun

Shanghai Rongde Engineering Equipment

S-two

Wartsila

