Visiongain Publishes Pipeline & Process Services Market 2020-2030 Report

LONDON, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Value Forecasts by Asset Type (Pipeline (Transmission, Distribution), Process (FPS, Refinery & Petrochemical, Gas Storage)), by Operation (Pre-commissioning & Commissioning, Maintenance, Decommissioning) Plus Financial Analysis of Leading Companies and Leading National Market Analysis
Market Dynamics:
• Growing Natural Gas Consumption
• Rising investment levels
• Political instability across Middle East and APAC
• Increasing pipeline construction activities in order to cater growing energy requirement
• Emergence of artificial intelligence in pipeline maintenance and services
Recent Initiative:
• In December 2019, KKR, a leading global investment firm announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire, alongside Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo), a 65 percent equity interest in the Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project (Coastal GasLink or the Project) from TC Energy Corporation.
• Marathon Petroleum Corporation and Andeavor Logistics signed a definitive merger agreement, under which the former acquired the latter for $23bn in 2019. The transaction has been approved by the board of directors of both the companies and is pending regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to create a diversified midstream company and expand Marathon Petroleum's position in the Marcellus shale and Permian basin.
Market Segmentation 2020-2030:
Pipeline & Process Services Market is segmented on the Asset Type, Operation, and Regional basis.
Asset Type
• Pipeline
• Transmission
• Distribution
• Process
• FPS
• Refinery & Petrochemical
• Gas Storage
Operation
• Pre-commissioning & Commissioning
• Maintenance
• Decommissioning
Regional Breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Europe
• UK
• France
• Germany
• Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• Rest of Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
• Middle East
• UAE
• Saudi Arabia
• Iran
• Rest of Middle East
• Africa
• Nigeria
• Algeria
• Rest of Africa
Companies covered in the report include:
Anabeeb Arabian Pipeline & Services Co. Ltd
Baker Hughes Inc.
Bechtel Corporation
Clock Spring LP
Gateway Pipeline LLC
Halliburton
Larsen & Toubro Limited
Ledcor Group
Pumpco Inc.
ROSEN Saudi Arabia Co. Ltd.
Saudi Arabian Oil Co.
Schlumberger
Snelson Companies Inc.
Sunland Construction
Tenaris
