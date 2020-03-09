Visiongain Publishes Pipeline & Process Services Market 2020-2030 Report

LONDON, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Value Forecasts by Asset Type (Pipeline (Transmission, Distribution), Process (FPS, Refinery & Petrochemical, Gas Storage)), by Operation (Pre-commissioning & Commissioning, Maintenance, Decommissioning) Plus Financial Analysis of Leading Companies and Leading National Market Analysis

Market Dynamics:

• Growing Natural Gas Consumption

• Rising investment levels

• Political instability across Middle East and APAC

• Increasing pipeline construction activities in order to cater growing energy requirement

• Emergence of artificial intelligence in pipeline maintenance and services

Recent Initiative:

• In December 2019, KKR, a leading global investment firm announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire, alongside Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo), a 65 percent equity interest in the Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project (Coastal GasLink or the Project) from TC Energy Corporation.

• Marathon Petroleum Corporation and Andeavor Logistics signed a definitive merger agreement, under which the former acquired the latter for $23bn in 2019. The transaction has been approved by the board of directors of both the companies and is pending regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to create a diversified midstream company and expand Marathon Petroleum's position in the Marcellus shale and Permian basin.

Market Segmentation 2020-2030:

Pipeline & Process Services Market is segmented on the Asset Type, Operation, and Regional basis.

Asset Type

• Pipeline

• Transmission

• Distribution

• Process

• FPS

• Refinery & Petrochemical

• Gas Storage

Operation

• Pre-commissioning & Commissioning

• Maintenance

• Decommissioning

Regional Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• UK

• France

• Germany

• Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

• Middle East

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• Iran

• Rest of Middle East

• Africa

• Nigeria

• Algeria

• Rest of Africa

Companies covered in the report include:

Anabeeb Arabian Pipeline & Services Co. Ltd

Baker Hughes Inc.

Bechtel Corporation

Clock Spring LP

Gateway Pipeline LLC

Halliburton

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Ledcor Group

Pumpco Inc.

ROSEN Saudi Arabia Co. Ltd.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Schlumberger

Snelson Companies Inc.

Sunland Construction

Tenaris

