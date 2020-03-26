Visiongain Report Claims There is Huge Potential Within the $30.7bn Distributed Fibre Optics Sensing Market

Distributed Fibre Optic Sensing (DFOS) Market 2020-2030
LONDON, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts for Type (Single-mode and Multi-mode), Scattering (Rayleigh, Raman, and Brillouin), Operating Principle (OTDR and OFDR), Industry (Oil and Gas, Power and Utility, Safety and Security, Civil Engineering, Industrial) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World)
What are the Prospects of the Distributed Fibre Optic Sensing Market?
Visiongain expects the Distributed Fibre Optic Sensing (DFOS) market to generate sales of USD 1,083 million in 2020 and estimates that this figure will increase to USD 3,186 million by 2030. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the forecast period is 11.4 per cent.
This Report Addresses the Pertinent Issues, Such As:
• How is the Distributed Fibre Optic Sensing market evolving?
• How will each Distributed Fibre Optic Sensing submarket grow over the forecast period, and how much sales revenue and production will these segments account for in 2030?
• What is driving and restraining the Distributed Fibre Optic Sensing market?
• How will shares of the regional markets change by 2030 and which state will lead the market in the same year?
• Who are the leading players, and what products and solutions do they currently offer?
Research & Analysis Highlights
• Independent, impartial and objective analysis of the Global Distributed Fibre Optic Sensing market from 2020 to 2030, including almost 230 tables and charts.
• Forecasts by Operating Principle, Application, Industry, Fibre Type, Scattering and Geographic Region, covering the period 2020-2030.
• Distributed Fibre Optic Sensing Forecasts by Operating Principle, 2020-2030
• Optical Time Domain Reflectometry Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Optical Frequency Domain Reflectometry Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Distributed Fibre Optic Sensing Forecasts by Application, 2020-2030
• Distributed Temperature Sensing Systems (DTS) Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Distributed Acoustic Sensing Systems (DAS) Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Distributed Fibre Optic Sensing Forecasts by Industry, 2020-2030
• Oil & Gas Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Power & Utility Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Safety & Security Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Civil Engineering Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Industrial Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Distributed Fibre Optic Sensing Forecasts by Fibre Type, 2020-2030
• Single Mode Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Multi-Mode Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Distributed Fibre Optic Sensing Forecasts by Scattering, 2020-2030
• Rayleigh Scattering Effect Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Raman Scattering Effect Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Brillouin Scattering Effect Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Distributed Fibre Optic Sensing Forecasts by Geographical Region, 2020-2030
• North America Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Canada
• Mexico
• United States
• Europe Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• France
• Germany
• Kazakhstan
• Russia
• Scandinavia
• United Kingdom
• Asia-Pacific Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Australia
• China
• India
• Japan
• South Korea
• Middle East Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Israel
• Oman
• Saudi Arabia
• Rest of World Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Venezuela
• Profiles of the 16 leading companies involved in the development of Distributed Fibre Optic Sensing – including a brief overview of their operations, finances and a table of their most recent product developments & services.
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on [email protected]
