Vistra to Report First Quarter 2020 Results on May 5, 2020

IRVING, Texas, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra (NYSE: VST) plans to report its first quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Management will present the results during a webcast beginning at 8 a.m. ET (7 a.m. CT).

The live, listen-only webcast can be accessed via the investor relations section of Vistra's website at www.vistraenergy.com under "Investor Relations" and then "Events & Presentations." For those unable to participate in the live event, a replay will be available on Vistra's website for one year following the webcast.

About Vistra

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is a premier, integrated, Fortune 350 energy company based in Irving, Texas, providing essential resources for customers, commerce, and communities. Vistra combines an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with safe, reliable, diverse, and efficient power generation. The company brings its products and services to market in 20 states and the District of Columbia, including six of the seven competitive markets in the U.S. and markets in Canada and Japan, as well. Serving nearly 5 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is the largest competitive residential electricity provider in the country and offers over 40 renewable energy plans. The company is also the largest competitive power generator in the U.S. with a capacity of approximately 39,000 megawatts powered by a diverse portfolio including natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. In addition, the company is a large purchaser of wind power. The company is currently developing the largest battery storage system of its kind in the world – a 300-MW/1,200-MWh system in Moss Landing, California. Vistra is guided by four core principles: we do business the right way, we work as a team, we compete to win, and we care about our stakeholders including our customers, our communities where we work and live, our employees, and our investors. Learn more about our environmental, social, and governance efforts and read the company's sustainability report at https://www.vistraenergy.com/sustainability/

