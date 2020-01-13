Wajax Announces Acquisition of NorthPoint Technical Services

TSX Symbol: WJX

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Wajax Corporation ("Wajax" or the "Corporation") today announced that it has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares (the "Shares") of Calgary, Alberta-based NorthPoint Technical Services ULC ("NorthPoint"). The Shares were acquired from an affiliate of Denver, Colorado-based Lion Equity Partners for an aggregate purchase price of $18 million.

NorthPoint was formed in 2018 as a national electro-mechanical services provider and serves a broad range of resource and industrial customers. Specializing in the repair of rotating industrial equipment, including motors, generators, gearboxes, switchgear, transformers, pumps, fans and turbines, NorthPoint operates nine branches across Canada and employs approximately 177 people. Northpoint's branches are located in Grand Prairie and Calgary, Alberta; Regina, Saskatchewan; Winnipeg, Manitoba; Kirkland Lake, Sudbury and Sarnia, Ontario; Moncton, New Brunswick; and St. John's, Newfoundland.

Transaction Highlights

Consistent with Wajax's strategy, the acquisition of NorthPoint is expected to provide meaningful growth in the Corporation's Engineered Repair Services ("ERS") business. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, NorthPoint had revenues of approximately $49.2 million.





NorthPoint is complementary to Wajax's existing ERS business, which includes Montréal, Québec-based Groupe Delom Inc., acquired by Wajax in October 2018. The addition of NorthPoint provides further technical expertise, a skilled workforce and minimal branch overlap with Wajax's current ERS locations.





. The addition of NorthPoint provides further technical expertise, a skilled workforce and minimal branch overlap with Wajax's current ERS locations. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Wajax shareholders in an anticipated range of $0.05 – $0.10 for the 2020 fiscal year, on an earnings per share basis.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome NorthPoint and its team of dedicated professionals to Wajax," said Mark Foote, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wajax. "The addition of NorthPoint gives our ERS platform strengthened national coverage, complementing the expanded footprint we acquired with Groupe Delom in 2018 and allowing us to better serve our customers. We continue to view ERS as a critical part of our growth strategy as it is expected to enhance our EBITDA margins, requires a lower total working capital investment when compared to our distribution businesses and further enhances our overall value proposition to new and existing customers."(1)

Paul Crawford, Chief Executive Officer of NorthPoint, stated, "Partnering with Wajax provides our team with a significant opportunity to grow our volume nationally, leveraging Wajax's extensive sales, marketing and customer relationships. Combining with Wajax offers customers a national partner for all their ERS needs and sets us apart in the marketplace."

The transaction will be subject to normal post-closing adjustments.

Wajax Corporation

Founded in 1858, Wajax (TSX: WJX) is one of Canada's longest-standing and most diversified industrial products and services providers. The Corporation operates an integrated distribution system providing sales, parts and services to a broad range of customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including: construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities and oil and gas.

The Corporation's goal is to be Canada's leading industrial products and services provider, distinguished through its three core capabilities: sales force excellence, the breadth and efficiency of repair and maintenance operations, and the ability to work closely with existing and new vendor partners to constantly expand its product offering to customers. The Corporation believes that achieving excellence in these three areas will position it to create value for its customers, employees, vendors and shareholders.

Notes:

(1) "EBITDA" and "EBITDA margin" are financial measures which do not have standardized meanings prescribed under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. "EBITDA" is defined as net earnings before finance costs, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization. "EBITDA margin" is defined as EBITDA divided by revenue.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Specifically, this news release includes forward looking statements regarding, among other things, our expectation that the acquisition of NorthPoint will provide meaningful growth in our ERS business; our expectation that the NorthPoint acquisition will be immediately accretive to Wajax shareholders in an anticipated range of $0.05 – $0.10 for the 2020 financial year, on an earnings per share basis; our view of ERS as a critical part of our growth strategy as it is expected to enhance our EBITDA margins, requires a lower total working capital investment when compared to our distribution businesses and further enhances our overall value proposition to new and existing customers; our goal of becoming Canada's leading industrial products and services provider, distinguished through our core capabilities; and our belief that achieving excellence in our areas of core capability will position Wajax to create value for its customers, employees, vendors and shareholders. 