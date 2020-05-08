Wajax Announces Election of Directors

Canada NewsWire
TORONTO, May 8, 2020
TSX Symbol: WJX
TORONTO, May 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Wajax Corporation ("Wajax" or the "Corporation") today announced that the nominees listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated March 3, 2020 have been elected as directors of Wajax. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation held on May 5, 2020 in Mississauga, Ontario are set out below.
On a vote conducted by ballot, each of the following nine nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Wajax:
Nominee
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
Leslie Abi-karam
7,109,878
98.97
74,071
1.03
Thomas M. Alford
7,084,437
98.61
99,512
1.39
Edward M. Barrett
6,864,467
95.55
319,482
4.45
Douglas A. Carty
6,885,118
95.84
298,831
4.16
Sylvia D. Chrominska
7,122,530
99.15
61,419
0.85
Robert P. Dexter
6,808,129
94.77
375,820
5.23
John C. Eby
6,893,897
95.96
290,052
4.04
A. Mark Foote
6,919,202
96.31
264,746
3.69
Alexander S. Taylor
7,002,422
97.47
181,527
2.53
Susan Uthayakumar
7,040,656
98.01
143,293
1.99
Wajax Corporation
Founded in 1858, Wajax (TSX: WJX) is one of Canada's longest-standing and most diversified industrial products and services providers. The Corporation operates an integrated distribution system providing sales, parts and services to a broad range of customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including: construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.
