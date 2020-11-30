Wall Street retreats, S&P 500 still set for best November ever

Reuters

Wall Street stocks fell on Monday as investors took profits after a sharp rally that has put the benchmark S&P 500 index on course for its best November ever.

All 11 major S&P 500 sectors fell, with the energy index leading losses with a 3.5% decline, tracking a drop in crude prices. [O/R]

Microsoft Corp dipped 1.3% and weighed more than any other stock on the S&P 500, followed by declines in Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc and Facebook Inc.

IHS Markit topped gains on the S&P 500 after data giant S&P Global agreed to buy the financial information provider in a $44 billion deal that would be the biggest corporate acquisition of 2020.

Month-end rebalancing of portfolios played into Monday’s weakness, analysts said, as investors cashed in on gains after a strong month marked by updates of COVID-19 vaccines making headway and hopes of a swift economic rebound next year.

A rotation into energy, industrials and financials, all expected by many investors to outperform as the economy recovers from its downturn, have driven gains of more than 10% for the S&P 500 in November and put the Dow Jones Industrial Average on track for its biggest monthly gain since 1987.