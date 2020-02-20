Wall Street's Favorite Oil Stock Continues to Produce Excellent Results

Wall Street analysts love Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG). Entering this year, 97% of the ones who covered the Permian Basin-focused oil producer rated its stock a buy or something equivalent. Fueling that view is the upside they see ahead for the oil company this year as it transitions into a cash flow generating machine. On average, analysts set a 12-month price target for Diamondback's stock at $124 per share, nearly 60% above the current price.

The energy company didn't disappoint analysts during the fourth-quarter as its results exceeded their lofty expectations. With the company set up for continued success in 2020, it could potentially deliver on their bullish expectations by skyrocketing this year.

Continue reading