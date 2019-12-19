Want to Increase Focus on Strategic Relationships? Request a FREE Proposal from SpendEdge to Access Our Category Management Solutions

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on how category management helped a leading natural gas provider to increase focus on strategic relationships.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191219005472/en/

Project background

The company wanted to get costs in line to initiate aggressive expansion plans. The key objectives of the engagement are mentioned below.

Objective 1: The company wanted to address supply-demand mismatch in corresponding supplier markets.

The company wanted to address supply-demand mismatch in corresponding supplier markets. Objective 2: They also wanted to build a better relationship with suppliers to retain them amid low volumes and reactive procurement practices.

They also wanted to build a better relationship with suppliers to retain them amid low volumes and reactive procurement practices. Interested in gaining detailed insights? Request a free demo and know how we can help you improve category management and provide access to over 1000+ procurement reports.

“Since companies are finding new efficiencies within the natural gas industry, they must optimize cost structures and capital budgets to boost profits,” says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client – a leading natural gas company – improved supplier selection decisions and reduced source-to-pay cycle times. The solution offered helped them to:

Achieve 5% in savings.

Improve the overall strategic sourcing approach, tendering process, and related tools.

Are you looking for solutions to build category relationships with customers and boost business performance across units? Request a free proposal to access our customized category management solutions today!

Outcome: To help the client build strategic relationships, the category management experts at SpendEdge tailored an all-inclusive research methodology. They collected data from a wide array of proprietary sources and designated a few high spend categories across materials and services. This helped them to identify category management best practices. The solution offered further helped the client to identify the strategic and tactical opportunities to create value within the procurement process.

To access the complete case study on how our category management solutions helped a leading natural gas company to build strategic relationships and boost savings, read the complete case study here!

You may also like:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To gain more information, https://www.spendedge.com/get-more-info

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191219005472/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2019