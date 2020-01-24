Warrant Amendment

Calgary, Alberta - TheNewswire - January 23, 2020 - Sonoro Energy Ltd (the "Corporation ") (TSXV:SNV)

Warrant Extension

The Company has filed an application with the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to amend the expiry date of 26,457,247 common share $0.10 purchase warrants issued by the Corporation in connection with a non-brokered Private Placement of the Corporation that closed on March 26, 2018. The Company proposes to extend the current expiry date of March 26, 2020 to December 30, 2020, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The Warrants, as amended, include an accelerated expiry provision such that the exercise period of each of the Warrants will be reduced to 30 days if for any 10 consecutive trading days during the unexpired term of such of the Warrants, the closing price of the Corporation's common shares equals to or exceeds $0.20. The 30-day expiry period commences on the day the Issuer either (i) disseminates a press release or (ii) sends a written notice to the holders of the Warrants, advising of the commencement of the Exercise Period.

A portion of the Warrants are held by parties who are considered to be "related parties" of the Company. Therefore, the amendment of Warrants constitutes a "related party transaction" as contemplated by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions, and TSXV Policy 5.9 - Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions. However, the exemptions from formal valuation and minority approval requirements provided for by these guidelines can be relied upon as the fair market value of the Warrants does not exceeds 25% of the market capitalization of the Company. A material change report in respect of this related party transaction will be filed by the Company.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may," "should," "anticipate," "expects," "estimates," "seeks" and similar expressions. In particular, without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding the PSC.

Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with oil and gas exploration, development, exploitation, production, marketing and transportation, loss of markets, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, imprecision of reserve estimates, environmental risks, competition from other producers, inability to retain drilling rigs and other services, delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals, changes in legislation including but not limited to income tax, environmental laws and regulatory matters, and ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Sonoro's operations or financial results are included in Sonoro's reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) or by contacting Sonoro. The forward looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Sonoro does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release is not to be disseminated in the United States

