Washington sees OPEC+ oil production cuts as a political ‘blow against Biden,’ says Dan Yergin

CNBC

Washington sees OPEC+’s decision to slash oil production by more than 2 million barrels a day as political interference and a “blow” against U.S. President Joe Biden, said Dan Yergin, vice chair of S&P Global.

On Wednesday, the group of some of the world’s most powerful oil producers agreed to impose deep output cuts to shore up crude prices despite calls from the U.S. to pump more to help the global economy.

“This is seen as, first of all, a blow against Biden who came to Saudi Arabia. Secondly, it’s seen as somehow political interfering in the U.S. election, although the cut doesn’t go into effect until November.” The decision, which was made at OPEC and OPEC+’s first in-person meeting in Vienna since 2020, would mark the biggest cut since the pandemic began. Biden visited the Saudi government in July in a bid to ramp up oil production and control soaring energy prices. Oil prices rose to a three-week high on Wednesday after the announcement following three days of rallying. The West Texas Intermediate climbed 1.4% to $87.76 per barrel, while the Brent crude rose 1.7% to $93.37 a barrel in early trade.

Oil as a weapon

“The OPEC+ might find itself against the West with weaponized oil,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank, in a note. He wrote that the oil supply cuts are “seen partly as a protestation of Russian oil price caps” and confirms the organization’s “naked desire for price buoyancy, not just support.”