5 hours ago
Saudi Arabia’s making $1 billion from oil exports every day
6 hours ago
G7 calls on OPEC to play key role to ease global energy supplies
7 hours ago
EU may clinch summit deal to embargo Russian oil shipments
9 hours ago
U.S. rig count had a decrease of 1 this week, at 727
10 hours ago
Brent could push past $150 per barrel if Russian oil exports shrink, Bank of America says
11 hours ago
Oil on track for weekly rise on global supply concerns

Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)

