Water Utilities for Steady Growth

In this episode of Industry Focus: Energy, Nick Sciple and contributor Matt DiLallo answer listeners' top energy and industrial questions. Find out how the water utility industry is a perfect fit for yield-seeking investors; we also have some recommendations for water outside of utilities. Next we figure out how to play the natural gas/LNG oversupply. See how can you avoid stock capital gains. Finally, we take a look at the lithium market.

To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. To get started investing, check out our quick-start guide to investing in stocks. A full transcript follows the video.

Continue reading