Wayne Christian re-elected Chairman of the Railroad Commission of Texas

AUSTIN – At an open meeting of the Railroad Commission of Texas, Commissioner Wayne Christian was unanimously elected Chairman for a second time. Following the vote, Christian released the following statement:

“It has been an honor of my lifetime to serve on the Railroad Commission during a historic time for our state and nation,” said Christian. “Now, it is my privilege to serve as Chairman at a point when our nation’s energy security is under threat by those in the media, the education system, and most of all, the federal government.”

“There are some who would have you believe that you must choose between reliable energy and environmental progress — but that is a false choice,” continued Christian.

“From 1970 to 2017, the six major pollutants monitored by the EPA plunged by 73 percent, while the U.S. economy grew 262 percent and its population by 60 percent. Texas – not Washington, the private sector – not government, know best how to meet our energy needs. And that’s a fight that I will never quit.”

 

