Weatherford Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
HOUSTON, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc announced today its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019.
Weatherford emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection pursuant to a prepackaged plan of reorganization on December 13, 2019 and eliminated $6.2 billion of debt as part of its financial restructuring. Upon emergence, Weatherford adopted fresh-start accounting which results in Weatherford becoming a new entity for accounting and financial reporting purposes. As required by GAAP, results for the year must be presented separately as the predecessor period from January 1, 2019 through December 13, 2019 (the "Predecessor" period) and the successor period from December 14, 2019 through December 31, 2019 (the "Successor" period). The results from these Predecessor and Successor periods are not comparable. Nevertheless, the Company has combined the results of the Predecessor and Successor periods as a non-GAAP measure ("combined" results) to compare to prior periods for discussion purposes herein, as we believe it provides the most meaningful basis to analyze our results.
On a GAAP basis, total revenues and net loss in the Successor period from December 14, 2019 to December 31, 2019 were $261 million and $26 million, respectively. Total revenues and net income in the Predecessor period from January 1, 2019 to December 13, 2019 were $5.0 billion and $3.7 billion, respectively. Total revenues and net income in the Predecessor period from October 1, 2019 to December 13, 2019 were $985 million and $5.3 billion, respectively. The Predecessor period includes a net reorganization gain of $5.4 billion from January 1, 2019 to December 13, 2019.
On a non-GAAP basis:
- Full-year 2019 combined revenues of $5.2 billion declined 9% versus 2018 (3% decline excluding divestitures[1])
- International combined revenues declined 4% year-on-year (6% growth excluding divestitures)
- In North America, combined revenues declined 19% year-on-year (17% decline excluding divestitures)
- Full-year 2019 combined adjusted EBITDA[2] of $567 million and associated margins of 11%
- Fourth-quarter 2019 combined revenues of $1.2 billion declined 5% sequentially
- Sequential declines in combined revenues of 5% internationally and 7% in North America
- Fourth-quarter 2019 combined adjusted EBITDA of $151 million and associated margins of 12%
- Net debt of $1.4 billion[2] as of December 31, 2019 and no significant debt maturities until 2024
Mark A. McCollum, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to begin a new chapter for Weatherford, after completing a challenging journey that culminated with our financial restructuring. I would like to thank our stakeholders for their strong support over the past year, and, in particular, our employees for their hard work and dedication.
"Notably, we significantly reduced our debt levels and increased our liquidity position so that we are better positioned to execute against our strategic objectives going forward. Despite the successes achieved thus far in our operational improvement efforts, we are not satisfied with the current results. We are intently focused on continuing to improve our business and we believe meaningful opportunities remain longer term.
"The Company's results for the fourth quarter and the full year were impacted by the challenges our industry faced in 2019. Activity reductions in North America and the impact of the economic crisis in Argentina drove unfavorable sequential top- and bottom-line performance during the fourth quarter.
"Combined fourth-quarter revenues in North America declined by 6% sequentially[1] and 24% year-on-year[1] as customers' focus on financial returns and free cash flow generation resulted in budget exhaustion much earlier than we have seen previously. The impact was particularly negative for our business in Canada, where average rig counts declined 30% year-on-year.
"Our international revenues, which accounted for approximately 70% of total combined revenues in 2019, grew 6% year-on-year[1] and were bolstered by 10% growth[1] in the Middle East. As noted above, the economic crisis and associated activity reductions in Argentina negatively impacted our fourth-quarter results, where we experienced a steep decline in combined revenues.
"The Company's combined adjusted EBITDA margins expanded by 350 basis points sequentially during the second half of the year due to a combination of favorable business mix and ongoing cost savings efforts. The improvement in business mix during the second half of the year was concentrated in the Eastern Hemisphere, and was driven by capital sales in Europe, increased drilling and production activity in Russia, and increased sales of Artificial Lift and Completions products in the Middle East.
"Recent developments have created significant uncertainty on the industry's trajectory for 2020. The global impacts surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, including operational and manufacturing disruptions, logistical constraints and travel restrictions, are rapidly evolving and increasingly dynamic.
"Further, recent actions by certain members of OPEC and its partners have also disrupted the supply/demand equation, resulting in commodity price weakness and reductions to the capital spending plans of our customers. We were already taking a number of actions which were yielding improvements in our cost structure as we entered the year. However, given current market conditions, we are now implementing more aggressive actions to right-size our business, including further structural reductions in North America, adjustments to our manufacturing capacity, exiting unprofitable geographies, and lowering global support costs.
"Despite this challenging outlook, we are committed to improving our profitability and free cash flow in 2020. We are embedding a returns-focused mindset into our organization and this, alongside continued cost-reduction efforts and the non-recurrence of costs associated with our financial restructuring, will assist in achieving our profit and cash flow objectives."
Notes:
[1] Excludes the impact of Land Drilling Rigs and the Surface Logging Systems and Labs divestitures completed in 2019.
[2] Net debt calculated as total short- and long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA are a non-GAAP measure. Each measure is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in the tables below.
Operating Segments
Western Hemisphere
Successor
Predecessor
Predecessor
Period From
Period From
Non-GAAP
Quarter
Quarter
12/14/19 to
10/01/19 to
Combined
Ended
Ended
($ in Millions)
12/31/19
12/13/19
Results
09/30/19
12/31/18
Revenues:
North America
$
68
$
289
$
357
$
383
$
485
Latin America
53
211
264
292
291
Total Revenues
$
121
$
500
$
621
$
675
$
776
Adjusted Segment EBITDA
$
10
$
53
$
63
$
59
$
110
% Margin
8%
11%
10%
9%
14%
Fourth-quarter combined Western Hemisphere revenues of $621 million decreased 8% sequentially and 20% year-on-year. Excluding the impact of divestitures[1], combined revenues declined 8% sequentially and 17% year-on-year. In North America, fourth-quarter combined revenues of $357 million declined 7% sequentially, primarily within our Completions, Drilling and Evaluation and Well Construction businesses, as operators' focus on cash flow translated into lower rig counts and less spending in the United States, particularly in the land market. Fourth-quarter combined revenues of $264 million in Latin America declined 10% sequentially, driven primarily by the aforementioned activity reductions in Argentina associated with the economic crisis and the impact of divestitures, which were partially offset by additional offshore activity in Mexico and Brazil.
Fourth-quarter combined adjusted segment EBITDA of $63 million increased $4 million sequentially and associated margins of 10% increased by 140 basis points. Favorable product mix and reductions in field operating expenses drove the sequential growth, which were partially offset by activity reductions in Argentina.
Eastern Hemisphere
Successor
Predecessor
Predecessor
Period From
Period From
Non-GAAP
Quarter
Quarter
12/14/19 to
10/01/19 to
Combined
Ended
Ended
($ in Millions)
12/31/19
12/13/19
Results
09/30/19
12/31/18
Revenues:
Middle East, North Africa & Asia
$
88
$
298
$
386
$
377
$
397
Europe, SSA & Russia
52
187
239
262
256
Total Revenues
$
140
$
485
$
625
$
639
$
653
Adjusted Segment EBITDA
$
30
$
84
$
114
$
144
$
128
% Margin
21%
17%
18%
23%
20%
Fourth-quarter combined Eastern Hemisphere revenues of $625 million decreased 2% sequentially and 4% year-on-year. Excluding the impact of divestitures[1], combined revenues declined 2% sequentially and grew 4% year-on-year. Fourth-quarter combined revenues in Middle East, North Africa and Asia of $386 million grew 2% sequentially, due to increased Completions and Production product sales. Fourth-quarter combined revenues in Europe, Sub Saharan Africa, and Russia of $239 million declined 9% sequentially, primarily due to product sales in Europe that did not repeat in the fourth quarter, as well as seasonal activity reductions in Russia.
Fourth-quarter combined adjusted segment EBITDA of $114 million declined $30 million sequentially and associated margins of 18% declined 430 basis points versus the third quarter of 2019. The sequential decline primarily resulted from the non-recurrence of product sales in Europe, unfavorable fall-through associated with seasonal activity reductions in the North Sea and Russia, and divestiture costs associated with our Land Rigs in the Middle East.
Customer & Technology Highlights
- Weatherford was awarded a $220-million contract with ADNOC to deliver directional drilling services with our Magnus® rotary steerable system. We also received awards for fishing services and a five-year award for casing-handling and tubular running services. These contract wins are a testament to our focus on the critical Middle East region and the drilling services award leads us into the next phase of international growth for Magnus.
- Weatherford secured a $187-million contract extension to provide integrated services for shallow-water operations in Mexico. The operator extended the contract due to the superior performance and value Weatherford delivered through reductions in drilling times and other efficiencies.
- Weatherford signed its largest-ever contract for ultra-deepwater safety valves with Brazilian-based multinational corporation Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., more commonly known as Petrobras. Weatherford will deliver 24 Optimax™ deep-set safety valves in the next four years.
- Weatherford deployed the Vero™ conventional system to run a 300-connection completion for an operator in Oman. The system delivered a 25% overall improvement in operational efficiency, zero rejected joints, and reduced personnel on board the rig. This operation demonstrates how Weatherford is embedding digitization within its market-leading products and services to help customers achieve their goals of increasing safety, reliability, and cash flows.
- Weatherford introduced the Magnus® 950 and Magnus® 1100 rotary steerable solution to several international markets. These large-sized tools are fundamental to expanding our market share in large-diameter drilling in the Middle East as well as offshore markets, important markets for us going forward. For example, Weatherford recently deployed Magnus® 1100 in Kuwait for deep drilling operations, where it completed a section with a record rate of penetration (ROP) and 12 hours faster than the previous record. In another operation, we recently deployed the Magnus® 950 offshore in Mexico where we drilled a section 10 days faster than the previous best well in the field.
- In the U.S., the AlphaST™ single-trip openhole cement and sidetrack system saved an operator 29 hours of rig time. After three unsuccessful attempts to sidetrack off a cement plug, the customer called Weatherford to deliver a whipstock system with single-trip openhole sidetrack capabilities to mitigate re-drilling the hole section and complete the well without further delays and incremental well costs.
- The Company saved a large Middle East operator 18 days of rig time by using managed pressure drilling (MPD) to achieve a high ROP while drilling in tight-gas reservoirs. Bolstered by multiple other MPD successes in the market, this achievement helps enable future growth in this essential market for us.
- Weatherford received multiple awards during the quarter, including three "Best of the Year" awards from World Oil for Best Completion Technology (TR1P™ single-trip completion system), Best Production Technology (Centrifugal Jet Pumps), and Best Digital Transformation Technology (ForeSite® Edge), two Spotlight on New Technology® awards from OTC Asia (Victus™ Intelligent MPD and Magnus® Rotary Steerable System), and multiple Lantern awards including Best in Oil and Gas (Victus™ MPD) and numerous business marketing awards.
Operating in more than 80 countries, the Company answers the challenges of the energy industry with its global talent network of 24,000 team members and 610 locations, which include service, research and development, training, and manufacturing facilities.
Conference Call Details
Weatherford will host a conference call on Monday, March 16, 2020, to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2019. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time).
Listeners can access the conference call at https://www.weatherford.com/en/investor-relations/conference-call-details/ or by dialing +1 877-328-5344 (within the U.S.) or +1 412-902-6762 (outside of the U.S.) and asking for the Weatherford conference call. Listeners should log in or dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.
A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until March 26, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial +1 877-344-7529 (within the U.S.) or +1 412-317-0088 (outside of the U.S.) and reference conference number 10139185.
Weatherford International plc
Quarterly Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
($ in Millions, Except Per Share Amounts)
Successor
Predecessor
Predecessor
Period From
Period From
Non-GAAP
Quarter
Quarter
12/14/19 to
10/1/19 to
Combined
Ended
Ended
12/31/19
12/13/19
Results
09/30/19
12/31/18
Revenues:
Western Hemisphere
$
121
$
500
$
621
$
675
$
776
Eastern Hemisphere
140
485
625
639
653
Total Revenues
261
985
1,246
1,314
1,429
Operating Income (Loss):
Western Hemisphere
(4)
19
15
15
56
Eastern Hemisphere
10
30
40
56
46
Segment Operating Income
6
49
55
71
102
Corporate Expenses
(5)
(23)
(28)
(31)
(29)
Goodwill Impairment
—
—
—
(399)
(1,917)
Restructuring Charges
—
(96)
(96)
(53)
(36)
Gain on Sale of Operational Assets
—
—
—
15
—
Other Charges, Net
—
(246)
(246)
(50)
(79)
Total Operating Income (Loss)
1
(316)
(315)
(447)
(1,959)
Other Income (Expense):
Reorganization Items
(4)
5,692
5,688
(303)
—
Interest Expense, Net
(12)
(21)
(33)
(26)
(157)
Other Non-Operating Expenses, Net
—
(8)
(8)
(8)
(26)
Net Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
(15)
5,347
5,332
(784)
(2,142)
Income Tax (Provision) Benefit
(9)
(59)
(68)
(31)
46
Net Income (Loss)
(24)
5,288
5,264
(815)
(2,096)
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling
Interests
2
9
11
6
7
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to
Weatherford
$
(26)
$
5,279
$
5,253
$
(821)
$
(2,103)
Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to
Weatherford:
Basic and Diluted
$
(0.37)
$
5.26
n/a
$
(0.82)
$
(2.10)
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:
Basic and Diluted
70
1,004
n/a
1,004
1,001
Weatherford International plc
Full Year Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
($ in Millions, Except Per Share Amounts)
Successor
Predecessor
Predecessor
Period From
Period From
Non-GAAP
Year
12/14/19 to
01/01/19 to
Combined
Ended
12/31/19
12/13/19
Results
12/31/18
Revenues:
Western Hemisphere
$
121
$
2,620
$
2,741
$
3,063
Eastern Hemisphere
140
2,334
2,474
2,681
Total Revenues
261
4,954
5,215
5,744
Operating Income (Loss):
Western Hemisphere
(4)
54
50
208
Eastern Hemisphere
10
134
144
119
Segment Operating Income
6
188
194
327
Corporate Expenses
(5)
(118)
(123)
(130)
Goodwill Impairment
—
(730)
(730)
(1,917)
Restructuring Charges
—
(189)
(189)
(126)
Prepetition Charges
—
(86)
(86)
—
Gain on Sale of Operational Assets
—
15
15
—
Other Charges, Net*
—
(262)
(262)
(238)
Total Operating Income (Loss)
1
(1,182)
(1,181)
(2,084)
Other Income (Expense):
Reorganization Items
(4)
5,389
5,385
—
Interest Expense, Net
(12)
(362)
(374)
(614)
Other Non-operating Expenses, Net
—
(26)
(26)
(59)
Net Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
(15)
3,819
3,804
(2,757)
Income Tax Provision
(9)
(135)
(144)
(34)
Net Income (Loss)
(24)
3,684
3,660
(2,791)
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
2
23
25
20
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Weatherford
$
(26)
$
3,661
$
3,635
$
(2,811)
Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Weatherford:
Basic and Diluted
$
(0.37)
$
3.65
n/a
$
(2.82)
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:
Basic and Diluted
70
1,004
n/a
997
* Includes the gain on sale of businesses for land drilling rigs, reservoir solutions and surface logging.
Weatherford International plc
Selected Balance Sheet Data (Unaudited)
($ in Millions)
Successor
Predecessor
12/31/19
09/30/19
06/30/19
03/31/19
12/31/18
Assets:
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
618
$
676
$
618
$
598
$
602
Restricted Cash
182
374
—
—
—
Accounts Receivable, Net
1,241
1,277
1,226
1,154
1,130
Inventories, Net
972
1,126
1,081
1,050
1,025
Property, Plant and Equipment, Net
2,122
1,881
1,984
1,994
2,086
Goodwill
239
—
403
504
713
Intangibles, Net
1,114
176
191
203
213
Liabilities:
Accounts Payable
585
627
735
746
732
Short-term Borrowings and Current Portion of
Long-term Debt
13
1,706
930
612
383
Long-term Debt
2,151
59
7,366
7,606
7,605
Liabilities Subject to Compromise
—
7,634
—
—
—
Shareholders' Equity / (Deficiency):
Total Shareholders' Equity / (Deficiency)
2,916
(5,224)
(4,389)
(4,106)
(3,666)
Components of Net Debt[1]:
Short-term Borrowings and Current Portion of
Long-term Debt
13
1,706
930
612
383
Long-term Debt
2,151
59
7,366
7,606
7,605
Liabilities Subject to Compromise Excluding Accrued Interest[2]
—
7,427
—
—
—
Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents
618
676
618
598
602
Less: Restricted Cash
182
374
—
—
—
Net Debt[1]
1,364
8,142
7,678
7,620
7,386
[1] Net debt is a non-GAAP measure calculated as total short- and long-term debt, plus liabilities subject to compromise excluding accrued interest, less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.
[2] Liabilities subject to compromise excluding accrued interest represents the prepetition principal balance on the Predecessor's unsecured Senior and Exchangeable Senior Notes minus the related unpaid accrued interest as of the Petition Date.
Weatherford International plc
Selected Cash Flows Information (Unaudited)
($ in Millions)
Successor
Predecessor
Predecessor
Period From
Period From
Non-GAAP
Year
12/14/19 to
01/01/2019 to
Combined
Ended
12/31/2019
12/13/2019
Results
12/31/18
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
Net Income (Loss)
$
(24)
$
3,684
$
3,660
$
(2,791)
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash
Used in Operating Activities:
Depreciation and Amortization
34
447
481
556
Goodwill Impairment
—
730
730
1,917
Gain on Settlement of Liabilities Subject to Compromise
—
(4,297)
(4,297)
—
Reorganization Items
—
(1,161)
(1,161)
—
Impairments, Write-Downs and Other
—
270
270
320
Working Capital (a)
(25)
(422)
(447)
(74)
Other Operating Activities
76
2
78
(170)
Total Cash Flows Provided By (Used In) Operating
Activities
61
(747)
(686)
(242)
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
Capital Expenditures for Property, Plant and Equipment
(including Acquisition of Assets Held for Sale)
(20)
(250)
(270)
(217)
Proceeds from Disposition of Assets
—
84
84
106
Proceeds (Payment) from Disposition of Businesses and
Investments
7
328
335
257
Other Investing Activities
(1)
(13)
(14)
(24)
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities
(14)
149
135
122
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
Borrowings of Long-term Debt
—
1,600
1,600
586
Repayments of Long-term Debt
(1)
(318)
(319)
(502)
Borrowings (Repayments) of Short-term Debt, Net
(1)
(347)
(348)
158
Debtor in Possession Financing Fees and Payments on
Backstop Agreement
—
(137)
(137)
—
Other Financing Activities, Net
—
(49)
(49)
(74)
Net Cash Provided by (Used In) Financing Activities
$
(2)
$
749
$
747
$
168
(a)
Working capital is defined as the cash changes in accounts receivable plus inventory less accounts payable.
Weatherford International plc
Quarterly Selected Statements of Operations Information (Unaudited)
($ in Millions)
Successor
Predecessor
Predecessor Quarters Ended
Period From
Period From
Non-GAAP
12/14/19 to
10/01/19 to
Combined
12/31/19
12/13/19
Results
09/30/19
06/30/19
03/31/19
12/31/18
Revenues
Western Hemisphere
$
121
$
500
$
621
$
675
$
719
$
726
$
776
Eastern Hemisphere
140
485
625
639
590
620
653
Total Revenues
$
261
$
985
$
1,246
$
1,314
$
1,309
$
1,346
$
1,429
Adjusted EBITDA
Western Hemisphere
$
10
$
53
$
63
$
59
$
56
$
57
$
110
Eastern Hemisphere
30
84
114
144
98
92
128
Adjusted Segment EBITDA(a)
40
137
177
203
154
149
238
Corporate and Other
(5)
(21)
(26)
(30)
(31)
(29)
(28)
Total Adjusted EBITDA
$
35
$
116
$
151
$
173
$
123
$
120
$
210
Operating Income (Loss)
Western Hemisphere
$
(4)
$
19
$
15
$
15
$
11
$
9
$
56
Eastern Hemisphere
10
30
40
56
28
20
46
Segment Operating Income
6
49
55
71
39
29
102
Corporate Expenses
(5)
(23)
(28)
(31)
(32)
(32)
(29)
Goodwill Impairment
—
—
—
(399)
(102)
(229)
(1,917)
Restructuring Charges
—
(96)
(96)
(53)
(20)
(20)
(36)
Prepetition Charges
—
—
—
—
(76)
(10)
—
Gain on Sale of Operational
Assets
—
—
—
15
—
—
—
Other Charges
—
(246)
(246)
(50)
73
(39)
(79)
Total Operating Income (Loss)
$
1
$
(316)
$
(315)
$
(447)
$
(118)
$
(301)
$
(1,959)
Depreciation and Amortization
Western Hemisphere
$
14
$
34
$
48
$
44
$
45
$
48
$
54
Eastern Hemisphere
20
54
74
73
70
72
82
Corporate
—
2
2
1
1
3
1
Total Depreciation and
Amortization
$
34
$
90
$
124
$
118
$
116
$
123
$
137
Product Line (b) Revenues
Production
$
82
$
298
$
380
$
392
$
382
$
399
$
401
Completion
66
225
291
286
303
306
314
Drilling and Evaluation
57
226
283
320
311
336
369
Well Construction
56
236
292
316
313
305
345
Total Product Line Revenues
$
261
$
985
$
1,246
$
1,314
$
1,309
$
1,346
$
1,429
(a)
Includes the $15 million gain on sale operational asset in the third quarter of 2019.
(b)
Production includes Artificial Lift Systems, Stimulation and Testing and Production Services. Completions includes Completion Systems, Liner Systems and
Cementing Products. Drilling and Evaluation includes Drilling Services, Managed Pressure Drilling, Surface Logging Systems, Wireline Services and Reservoir
Solutions. Well Construction includes Tubular Running Services, Intervention Services, Drilling Tools and Rental Equipment and Land Drilling Rigs.
Weatherford International plc
Full Year Selected Statements of Operations Information (Unaudited)
($ in Millions)
Successor
Predecessor
Predecessor
Period From
Period From
Non-GAAP
Year
12/14/19 to
01/01/19 to
Combined
Ended
12/31/19
12/13/19
Results
12/31/18
Revenues
Western Hemisphere
$
121
$
2,620
$
2,741
$
3,063
Eastern Hemisphere
140
2,334
2,474
2,681
Total Revenues
$
261
$
4,954
$
5,215
$
5,744
Adjusted EBITDA
Western Hemisphere
$
10
$
225
$
235
$
424
Eastern Hemisphere
30
418
448
452
Adjusted Segment EBITDA (a)
40
643
683
876
Corporate and Other
(5)
(111)
(116)
(123)
Total Adjusted EBITDA
$
35
$
532
$
567
$
753
Operating Income (Loss)
Western Hemisphere
$
(4)
$
54
$
50
$
208
Eastern Hemisphere
10
134
144
119
Segment Operating Income
6
188
194
327
Corporate Expenses
(5)
(118)
(123)
(130)
Goodwill Impairment
—
(730)
(730)
(1,917)
Restructuring Charges
—
(189)
(189)
(126)
Prepetition Charges
—
(86)
(86)
—
Gain on Sale of Operational Assets
—
15
15
—
Other Charges
—
(262)
(262)
(238)
Total Operating Income (Loss)
$
1
$
(1,182)
$
(1,181)
$
(2,084)
Depreciation and Amortization
Western Hemisphere
$
14
$
171
$
185
$
216
Eastern Hemisphere
20
269
289
333
Corporate
—
7
7
7
Total Depreciation and Amortization
$
34
$
447
$
481
$
556
Product Line (b) Revenues
Production
$
82
$
1,471
$
1,553
$
1,559
Completion
66
1,120
1,186
1,214
Drilling and Evaluation
57
1,193
1,250
1,425
Well Construction
56
1,170
1,226
1,546
Total Product Line Revenues
$
261
$
4,954
$
5,215
$
5,744
(a)
Includes the $15 million gain on sale operational asset in the third quarter of 2019.
(b)
Production includes Artificial Lift Systems, Stimulation and Testing and Production Services. Completions includes Completion Systems, Liner Systems and
Cementing Products. Drilling and Evaluation includes Drilling Services, Managed Pressure Drilling, Surface Logging Systems, Wireline Services and Reservoir
Solutions. Well Construction includes Tubular Running Services, Intervention Services, Drilling Tools and Rental Equipment and Land Drilling Rigs.
We report our financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, Weatherford's management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios (as defined under the SEC's Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K) may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results of prior periods and comparisons with peer companies. The non-GAAP amounts shown in the following tables should not be considered as substitutes for operating income, provision for income taxes, net income or other data prepared and reported in accordance with GAAP, but should be viewed in addition to the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Weatherford International plc
Quarterly Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
($ in Millions, Except Per Share Amounts)
Successor
Predecessor
Predecessor Quarters Ended
Period From
Period From
Non-GAAP
12/14/19 to
10/1/19 to
Combined
12/31/19
12/13/19
Results
09/30/19
06/30/19
03/31/19
12/31/18
Operating Income (Loss):
GAAP Operating Income (Loss)
$
1
$
(316)
$
(315)
$
(447)
$
(118)
$
(301)
$
(1,959)
Goodwill Impairment (a)
—
—
—
399
102
229
1,917
Restructuring Charges (b)
—
96
96
53
20
20
36
Asset Write-Downs and Other (c) (d)
—
254
254
42
41
37
79
Prepetition Charges
—
—
—
—
76
10
—
Gain on Sale of Operational Assets
—
—
—
(15)
—
—
—
(Gain) Loss on Sale of Business
—
(8)
(8)
8
(114)
2
—
Operating Non-GAAP Adjustments
—
342
342
487
125
298
2,032
Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income
$
1
$
26
$
27
$
40
$
7
$
(3)
$
73
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes:
GAAP Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
$
(15)
$
5,347
$
5,332
$
(784)
$
(279)
$
(465)
$
(2,142)
Operating Non-GAAP Adjustments
—
342
342
487
125
298
2,032
Reorganization Items (e)
4
(5,692)
(5,688)
303
—
—
—
Other Non-Operating Expenses (f)
—
—
—
—
—
—
1
Non-GAAP Adjustments Before Taxes
4
(5,350)
(5,346)
790
125
298
2,033
Non-GAAP Loss Before Income Taxes
$
(11)
$
(3)
$
(14)
$
6
$
(154)
$
(167)
$
(109)
Benefit (Provision) for Income Taxes:
GAAP Benefit (Provision) for Income Taxes
(9)
$
(59)
$
(68)
$
(31)
$
(33)
$
(12)
$
46
Tax Effect on Non-GAAP Adjustments
—
24
24
(4)
2
(8)
(70)
Non-GAAP Provision for Income Taxes
$
(9)
$
(35)
$
(44)
$
(35)
$
(31)
$
(20)
$
(24)
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to
Weatherford:
GAAP Net Income (Loss)
$
(26)
$
5,279
$
5,253
$
(821)
$
(316)
$
(481)
$
(2,103)
Non-GAAP Adjustments, net of tax
4
(5,326)
(5,322)
786
127
290
1,963
Non-GAAP Net Loss
$
(22)
$
(47)
$
(69)
$
(35)
$
(189)
$
(191)
$
(140)
Diluted Income (Loss) Per Share
Attributable to Weatherford:
GAAP Diluted Income (Loss) per Share
$
(0.37)
$
5.26
n/a
$
(0.82)
$
(0.31)
$
(0.48)
$
(2.10)
Non-GAAP Adjustments, net of tax
0.06
(5.31)
n/a
0.79
0.12
0.29
1.96
Non-GAAP Diluted Loss per Share
$
(0.31)
$
(0.05)
n/a
$
(0.03)
$
(0.19)
$
(0.19)
$
(0.14)
GAAP Effective Tax Rate (g)
(60)%
1%
1%
(4)%
(11)%
(3)%
2%
Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate (h)
(82)%
(1,167)%
(314)%
(583)%
(20)%
(12)%
(23)%
(a)
Represents goodwill impairment after a fair value assessment of our business and assets for the periods presented.
(b)
Represents restructuring, facility consolidation and severance costs for the periods presented.
(c)
The fourth quarter of 2018 primarily included asset write-downs related to land drilling rigs held for sale, partially offset by gains on property sales.
(d)
Primarily included asset write-downs and inventory charges, partially offset by a gain on purchase of a joint venture remaining interest.
(e)
Primarily from the gain on settlement of liabilities subject to compromise and fresh start valuation adjustments in the fourth quarter of 2019 and unamortized debt issuance and other fees in the third
quarter of 2019.
(f)
Represents bond tender premium on redemption of senior notes, currency devaluations on the Angolan kwanza and warrant valuation adjustments.
(g)
GAAP Effective Tax Rate is the GAAP provision for income taxes divided by GAAP income before income taxes and calculated in thousands.
(h)
Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate is the Non-GAAP provision for income taxes divided by Non-GAAP income before income taxes and calculated in thousands.
Weatherford International plc
Full Year Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
($ in Millions, Except Per Share Amounts)
Successor
Predecessor
Predecessor
Period From
Period From
Non-GAAP
Year
12/14/19 to
01/01/19 to
Combined
Ended
12/31/19
12/13/19
Results
12/31/18
Operating Income (Loss):
GAAP Operating Income (Loss)
$
1
$
(1,182)
$
(1,181)
$
(2,084)
Goodwill Impairment (a)
—
730
730
1,917
Restructuring Charges (b)
—
189
189
126
Asset Write-Downs and Other (c) (d)
—
374
374
238
Prepetition Charges
—
86
86
—
Gain on Sale of Operational Assets
—
(15)
(15)
—
(Gain) Loss on Sale of Business
—
(112)
(112)
—
Operating Non-GAAP Adjustments
—
1,252
1,252
2,281
Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income
$
1
$
70
$
71
$
197
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes:
GAAP Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
$
(15)
$
3,819
$
3,804
$
(2,757)
Operating Non-GAAP Adjustments
—
1,252
1,252
2,281
Reorganization Items (e)
4
(5,389)
(5,385)
—
Other Non-Operating Expenses (f)
—
—
—
13
Non-GAAP Adjustments Before Taxes
4
(4,137)
(4,133)
2,294
Non-GAAP Loss Before Income Taxes
$
(11)
$
(318)
$
(329)
$
(463)
Provision for Income Taxes:
GAAP Provision for Income Taxes
(9)
$
(135)
$
(144)
$
(34)
Tax Effect on Non-GAAP Adjustments
—
14
14
(70)
Non-GAAP Provision for Income Taxes
$
(9)
$
(121)
$
(130)
$
(104)
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Weatherford:
GAAP Net Income (Loss)
$
(26)
$
3,661
$
3,635
$
(2,811)
Non-GAAP Adjustments, net of tax
4
(4,123)
(4,119)
2,224
Non-GAAP Net Loss
$
(22)
$
(462)
$
(484)
$
(587)
Diluted Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Weatherford:
GAAP Diluted Income (Loss) per Share
$
(0.37)
$
3.65
n/a
$
(2.82)
Non-GAAP Adjustments, net of tax
0.06
(4.11)
n/a
2.23
Non-GAAP Diluted Loss per Share
$
(0.31)
$
(0.46)
n/a
$
(0.59)
GAAP Effective Tax Rate (g)
(60)%
3%
3%
(1)%
Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate (h)
(82)%
(38)%
(40)%
(23)%
(a)
Represents goodwill impairment after a fair value assessment of our business and assets for the periods presented.
(b)
Represents restructuring, facility consolidation and severance costs for the periods presented.
(c)
The fourth quarter of 2018 primarily included asset write-downs related to land drilling rigs held for sale, partially offset by gains on property sales.
(d)
Primarily included asset write-downs and inventory charges, partially offset by a gain on purchase of a joint venture remaining interest.
(e)
Primarily from the gain on settlement of liabilities subject to compromise and fresh start valuation adjustments in the fourth quarter of 2019 and unamortized debt issuance and other fees in
the third quarter of 2019.
(f)
Represents bond tender premium on redemption of senior notes, currency devaluations on the Angolan kwanza and warrant valuation adjustments.
(g)
GAAP Effective Tax Rate is the GAAP provision for income taxes divided by GAAP income before income taxes and calculated in thousands.
(h)
Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate is the Non-GAAP provision for income taxes divided by Non-GAAP income before income taxes and calculated in thousands.
Weatherford International plc
Quarterly Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures - EBITDA (Unaudited)
($ in Millions)
Successor
Predecessor
Predecessor Quarters Ended
Period From
Period From
Non-GAAP
12/14/19 to
10/1/19 to
Combined
12/31/19
12/13/19
Results
09/30/19
06/30/19
03/31/19
12/31/18
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to
Weatherford
$
(26)
$
5,279
$
5,253
$
(821)
$
(316)
$
(481)
$
(2,103)
Net Income Attributable to
Noncontrolling Interests
2
9
11
6
4
4
7
Net Income (Loss )
(24)
5,288
5,264
(815)
(312)
(477)
(2,096)
Interest Expense, Net
12
21
33
26
160
155
157
Income Tax Provision (Benefit)
9
59
68
31
33
12
(46)
Depreciation and Amortization
34
90
124
118
116
123
137
EBITDA
31
5,458
5,489
(640)
(3)
(187)
(1,848)
Other (Income) Expense Adjustments:
Reorganization Items
4
(5,692)
(5,688)
303
—
—
—
Goodwill Impairment
—
—
—
399
102
229
1,917
Asset Write-Downs and Other
—
254
254
42
41
37
79
Restructuring Charges
—
96
96
53
20
20
36
Prepetition Charges
—
—
—
—
76
10
—
(Gain) Loss on Sale of Business
—
(8)
(8)
8
(114)
2
—
Other Non-Operating Expenses
—
—
—
—
—
—
1
Other Expense, Net
—
8
8
8
1
9
25
Adjusted EBITDA
$
35
$
116
$
151
$
173
$
123
$
120
$
210
Weatherford International plc
Full Year Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures - EBITDA (Unaudited)
($ in Millions)
Successor
Predecessor
Predecessor
Period From
Period From
Non-GAAP
Year
12/14/19 to
01/01/19 to
Combined
Ended
12/31/19
12/13/19
Results
12/31/18
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Weatherford
$
(26)
$
3,661
$
3,635
$
(2,811)
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
2
23
25
20
Net Income (Loss)
(24)
3,684
3,660
(2,791)
Interest Expense, Net
12
362
374
614
Income Tax Provision
9
135
144
34
Depreciation and Amortization
34
447
481
556
EBITDA
31
4,628
4,659
(1,587)
Other (Income) Expense Adjustments:
Reorganization Items
4
(5,389)
(5,385)
—
Goodwill Impairment
—
730
730
1,917
Asset Write-Downs and Other
—
374
374
238
Restructuring Charges
—
189
189
126
Prepetition Charges
—
86
86
—
(Gain) on Sale of Business
—
(112)
(112)
—
Other Non-Operating Expenses
—
—
—
13
Other Expense, Net
—
26
26
46
Adjusted EBITDA
$
35
$
532
$
567
$
753
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weatherford-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2019-results-301024549.html
