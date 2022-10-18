10 hours ago
Oilfield services giants are primed to post very strong earnings
11 hours ago
HighPeak Energy, Inc. announces increase to the company’s borrowing base
12 hours ago
President Biden is planning to release more oil from the SPR
13 hours ago
OPEC Secretary-General: move to cut oil output was unanimous
14 hours ago
OPEC+ made the Russian oil price cap strategy very risky
15 hours ago
U.S. natural gas futures hold at 3 month low on milder weather forecasts

Weatherford Enters into $370 Million Amended and Restated Credit Facility

