Webber Research & Advisory Announces Renewable Energy Expansion

NEW YORK, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webber Research & Advisory LLC ("Webber Research"), an independent investment research and consulting firm focused on Energy Infrastructure, announces its broader expansion into Renewable Energy, initiating equity research coverage on companies within the Solar, Wind, Biofuel, and Energy Storage subsectors. Webber Research's expanded coverage broadens its footprint within several renewable verticals, creating a well-rounded platform with considerable room to expand.

"We're incredibly excited to broaden our presence within the Renewable Energy space, and find even more ways to add value for our clients. As our historical Energy Infrastructure coverage has evolved, we've watched renewables consistently gain market share and play an increasingly competitive role in energy trade dynamics – particularly in the emerging markets, where we've seen prices come down and viability rise, creating competitive flash points between traditional fuels, LNG, and renewables," said Michael Webber, Managing Partner of Webber Research & Advisory.

"Rather than focus solely on incumbent fuels and infrastructure, or solely on a potential energy bridge like LNG, we think it's more valuable to cover energy transition from every angle – hence our continued expansion into renewables. We also think the group dovetails nicely with our skill-sets: analyzing SMID energy and infrastructure names with asymmetric risk/return profiles."

Webber Research & Advisory provides market leading independent research and consulting services for institutional investors, corporates, project developers, private equity, and family offices, across the LNG & Energy Infrastructure, Renewable Energy, Utility, and Marine industries, through its Webber Research & W|EPC research verticals.

Founded by renowned industry analyst Michael Webber, the Webber Research team has been at the forefront of Energy Infrastructure research for the past 15 years. Webber has been named to Institutional Investor (I.I.) All -America Research Team in each of the past five years – finishing as the #1 Shipping & LNG analyst in 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015, and part of the #1 Natural Gas team in 2019. Webber Research also continues its founder's track record of product innovation with a pioneering focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) impact, including its proprietary, multi-factor ESG Model which includes rankings and analysis of corporate governance and carbon disclosure data across the more than 60 stocks. Webber's work in the field earned him a NAMEPA award for Protection of the Marine Environment in 2016.

