Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 219 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of January 21, 2022
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 219 Bcf as of January 21, 2022.
Working gas in storage was 2,591 Bcf as of Friday, January 21, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 219 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 308 Bcf less than last year at this time and 25 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,616 Bcf.
At 2,591 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(1/21/21)
|5-year average
(2017-21)
|Region
|1/21/22
|1/14/22
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|609
|669
|-60
|-60
|646
|-5.7
|599
|1.7
|Midwest
|701
|770
|-69
|-69
|787
|-10.9
|718
|-2.4
|Mountain
|143
|151
|-8
|-8
|171
|-16.4
|150
|-4.7
|Pacific
|201
|201
|0
|0
|275
|-26.9
|227
|-11.5
|South Central
|938
|1,019
|-81
|-81
|1,019
|-7.9
|921
|1.8
|Salt
|279
|308
|-29
|-29
|389
|-3.5
|274
|1.8
|Nonsalt
|658
|711
|-53
|-53
|730
|-9.9
|647
|1.7
|Total
|2,591
|2,810
|-219
|-219
|2,899
|-10.6
|2,616
|-1.0
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions, except for the Pacific Region, experienced a net decrease this week.
All regions except for the Midwest, Mountain and Pacific regions are above the five-year average.