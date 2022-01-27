Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 219 Bcf

17 seconds ago
Natural Gas Inventories as of January 21, 2022

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net decrease of 219 Bcf as of January 21, 2022.

Working gas in storage was 2,591 Bcf as of Friday, January 21, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net decrease of 219 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 308 Bcf less than last year at this time and 25 Bcf above the five-year average of 2,616 Bcf.

At 2,591 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(1/21/21)		 5-year average
(2017-21)
Region 1/21/22 1/14/22 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 609 669 -60 -60 646 -5.7 599 1.7
Midwest 701 770 -69 -69 787 -10.9 718 -2.4
Mountain 143 151 -8 -8 171 -16.4 150 -4.7
Pacific 201 201 0 0 275 -26.9 227 -11.5
South Central 938 1,019 -81 -81 1,019 -7.9 921 1.8
   Salt 279 308 -29 -29 389 -3.5 274 1.8
   Nonsalt 658 711 -53 -53 730 -9.9 647 1.7
Total 2,591 2,810 -219 -219 2,899 -10.6
 2,616 -1.0
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, except for the Pacific Region, experienced a net decrease this week.

All regions except for the Midwest, Mountain and Pacific regions are above the five-year average.

 

 

