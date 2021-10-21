Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 92 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of October 15, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 92 Bcf as of October 15, 2021.

Working gas in storage was 3,461 Bcf as of Friday, October 15, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 92 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 458 Bcf less than last year at this time and 151 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,612 Bcf.

At 3,461 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(10/15/20) 5-year average

(2016-20) Region 10/15/21 10/08/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 862 834 28 28 921 -6.4 892 -3.4 Midwest 1,092 997 30 30 1,102 -6.8 1,047 -1.9 Mountain 211 210 1 1 244 -13.5 219 -3.7 Pacific 253 251 2 2 323 -21.7 305 -17.0 South Central 1,108 1,079 29 29 1,329 -16.6 1,148 -3,5 Salt 283 269 14 10 361 -21,6 293 -3.4 Nonsalt 825 810 15 15 968 -14.8 855 -3.5 Total 3,461 3,369 92 92 3,919 -11,7 3,612 -4.2 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions experienced a net increase this week.

No region is above the five-year average.