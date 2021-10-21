Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 92 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of October 15, 2021
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 92 Bcf as of October 15, 2021.
Working gas in storage was 3,461 Bcf as of Friday, October 15, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 92 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 458 Bcf less than last year at this time and 151 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,612 Bcf.
At 3,461 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(10/15/20)
|5-year average
(2016-20)
|Region
|10/15/21
|10/08/21
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|862
|834
|28
|28
|921
|-6.4
|892
|-3.4
|Midwest
|1,092
|997
|30
|30
|1,102
|-6.8
|1,047
|-1.9
|Mountain
|211
|210
|1
|1
|244
|-13.5
|219
|-3.7
|Pacific
|253
|251
|2
|2
|323
|-21.7
|305
|-17.0
|South Central
|1,108
|1,079
|29
|29
|1,329
|-16.6
|1,148
|-3,5
|Salt
|283
|269
|14
|10
|361
|-21,6
|293
|-3.4
|Nonsalt
|825
|810
|15
|15
|968
|-14.8
|855
|-3.5
|Total
|3,461
|3,369
|92
|92
|3,919
|-11,7
|3,612
|-4.2
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions experienced a net increase this week.
No region is above the five-year average.